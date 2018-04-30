Eastern Pools Announces Its Expanded Commercial Services

Eastern Pools, a pool and spa service based in northern Ohio, recently announced that it is expanding its commercial pool services. The company stated that it has decided to expand its commercial services so that it can assist businesses in Northern Ohio. According to Eastern Pools, businesses and corporations require different levels of pool and spa services than homes do.

Eastern Pools indicated that its expanded commercial services include customer interaction on the part of its customer service agents, as well as service calls provided by its service technicians. Eastern pools went on to indicate that its staff is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, as well as highly trained.

Eastern Pools continued its announcement by sharing some of the types of organizations that its expanded commercial services apply to. According to Eastern Pools, its expanded commercial services include services to restaurants and bars, hotels and resorts, pools for private businesses, schools, colleges and universities, public pools, therapy pools, gyms and fitness clubs, apartment complex pools, spas, country clubs, golf clubs, park and community pools, health clinics and hospitals, and sports arenas. Eastern Pools went on to indicate that there are many other types of businesses that it is able to serve. Further information concerning commercial pool services can be found at http://www.easternpools.com/the-importance-of-commercial-pool-services/

Eastern Pools also announced that its expanded commercial services apply to hot tubs. The company mentioned that some corporations and institutions have hot tubs on their premises, in addition to pools. Eastern Pools announced that its technicians are able to service companies/institutions with hot tubs as well. https://www.facebook.com/Eastern-Pools-Inc-403681286368045/

Eastern Pools concluded its announcement by providing some information about its founding, history, and services. The company indicated that it has been providing pool and spa cleaning and maintenance in Northern Ohio for over fifty-five years, having set up shop in 1963. According to Eastern Pools, its staff has a combined experience of over 200 years in the pool and spa industry. The company stated that it is proud to call Northern Ohio home, and takes great pride in connecting with its community. Eastern Pools closed by mentioning that it carries pool and spa products from a variety of vendors. Reviews for the pool company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Eastern+Pools+Inc/@41.000767,-81.6525287,17z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!2sEastern+Pools+Inc!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034!3m4!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034?hl=en

Contact:

Keith Duncan

Company: Eastern Pools, Inc.

Phone: (330)825-2214

Address: 4953 Wooster Rd West, Norton, OH 44203

Website: http://www.easternpools.com/