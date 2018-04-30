ELANPRO INTRODUCES NEW EDGY COUNTER TOP CHILLER

Reiterating its commitment to bring innovative display options for the retail market, Elanpro, India’s leading commercial refrigeration company, recently added SC 66 – Counter Top Chiller, to its product portfolio. With a small footprint and portable, lightweight design, Elanpro Counter Top Chiller is a cost effective solution designed to meet the impressive display needs.

Elanpro Counter Top Chiller is available in 66 ltrs. with top sliding glass door. The user-friendly product is compact in size and can be cleaned easily for maintaining high standards of hygiene. It features microprocessor based control for precise temperature and heated along with low emissibility glass for zero condensation and perfect display. The chiller has molded plastic door frame, special quality glasses for clear display, high performing cooling system and beautiful aesthetics along with precise temperature controls. It has high performing unit designed to work at high temperature.

Elanpro has launched this compact design for companies aiming the impulse buying. The glass merchandise display helps showcase bottled products and promote sales of featured beverages. It can be used for displaying products in small quantities or for a new launch. Elanpro Counter top Chiller is ideal for super markets, restaurants, delis, bakeries and convenience stores looking to expand their offerings display, while saving valuable counter space.

Elanpro Counter Top Chiller provides reliable performance, stunning presentation of products and energy efficiency. Priced at Rs. 26,000, the product is now available at Elanpro dealer stores.