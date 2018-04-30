Rasdale Stamp Company Posts Its 2018 Auction Schedule On Its Website

Rasdale Stamp Company has published its annual auction calendar on its website. The company has always hosted four public stamp sales every year and 2018 is no different. The first stamp auction was held on February but there are three upcoming sales on May, August, and November.

Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp auctioneer based in Westmont, IL, will host three more public stamp sales this year. The company has already hosted one public philatelic auction on February 17-18, 2018. The remaining auctions will be held on May 19-20, August 18-19, and November 17-18, 2018 at Rasdale Auction Gallery, 37 Chestnut Ave., Westmont, IL 60559. All this information has been posted on the company’s website. Notably, Rasdale Stamp Company has not shared any additional details regarding any of the upcoming public auctions on its website. These details are uploaded accordingly as the auction date draws closer. Currently the company has only shared details of the already concluded Public Auction #435 (February 17-18, 2018) stamp auction on its website.

The annual auction calendar for Rasdale Stamp Company is always the same. The company hosts four public stamp sales on February, May, August, and November. The dates however change depending on when the third weekend occurs in the monthly calendar. Rasdale always hosts its public stamp sales in the third weekend of these months. The auction schedule or itinerary never changes that much either. Pre-auction bidding is accepted by mail, fax, email and phone until 6:00 pm (CST) on the last Friday before the live auction. And opening bids are posted on the company’s website and updated until the same Friday. All lots are available for viewing in the company’s auction gallery at 35 Chestnut Ave. for a whole week before the live auction. The Rasdale Live Auction is usually conducted in two sessions. The first session lasts the whole of Saturday and the second session starts on Sunday before concluding in the evening. Interested collectors are advised to visit the company’s website for more details on these upcoming events. The company can be followed at http://www.trivok.com/company/rasdale-stamp-company_14087591.html

About Us

After 85+ years in the philatelic industry, Rasdale Stamp Company is ranked among the oldest stamp houses in the United States. The family owned and operated philatelic auctioneer belongs to a myriad of accredited stamp bodies and organizations including the American Topical Association, Midwest Stamp Dealers Association, American Philatelic Society (APS), Florida Stamp Dealers Association, and the Ann Arbor Collectors Club. Rasdale Stamp Company deals in United States postage, rare stamps, rare coins & currency, space memorabilia, U.S. and foreign collections, accumulations & stocks, supplies & literature, picture postcards, among many others types of collectibles. Reviews for the auction house are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Contact:

Kim Kellermann

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/