Acrylic Acid Market Explore the 2018 to 2027 trends, analysis, forecasts, and Overview and market development

Acrylic Acid Market Overview:

Globally, the market for acrylic acid is growing at a CAGR of 5.14% during forecasted period (2016-2022).

Acrylic acid, a specialty petrochemical which has formula CH2=CHOOH and CAS (Chemical Abstracts Services) Number 79-10-7. It is produced from propylene which is a byproduct of ethylene and gasoline production. Properties of acrylic acid includes colorless liquid, adaptable to low temperature, good weather ability, acidic odor easily miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform. Owing to such properties the use is diverse in number of applications, namely surface coatings, sealants & adhesive, agriculture, plastic sheets, diapers and others.

This Acrylic Acid Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Market Study Influence:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of acrylic acid market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of acrylic acid market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of acrylic acid market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Each and every segment type and their sub types are well elaborated to give a better idea about this market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 respectively.

Market By Type, Share:

Super absorbent polymers represent represents of the market share of acrylic acid in U.S. which is slightly higher as compared to its market share in Canada. Acrylic acid is used in broad range of applications namely surface coatings, adhesive & sealants, textiles, paper coating, paint industry and cement modifiers. Surface coatings, such as paints contribute of the market. Solvent based coatings are being replaced by water based paints, as governments across the globe have restricted the use of volatile organic compound (VOCs). Due to this factor the market of surface coatings is growing at a faster pace. Adhesive and sealants are second largest segment accounting two third of acrylic acid application. Acrylic acid esters are also used in other applications including modifiers for synthetic resins; emulsion and solutions for leather finishes and binders.

Key Players:

BASF,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Arkema,

Nippon shokubai co.ltd.,

LG chemicals,

Shenyang Chemical Co Ltd’s.,

Mitsubishi Chemical.

