EduTech Congress reimagines the Role of Technology in Higher Education

EduTech Congress to take place on May 12, 2018 at The Park, Navi Mumbai at 2pm

May 2nd, 2018, Pune: mUni, an end to end higher education solutions and digital infra provider presents “EduTech Congress 2018” for various stakeholders in higher education.

EduTech Congress 2018 is wonderful platform for higher education leaders, chancellors, VC, placement heads, admission heads, trustees, directors, principals, deans and education technology services and solution providers to engage, collaborate, share use cases and brainstorm how to make education institutes ready for future, improve various functions and processes using technology.

EduTech Congress will have keynotes, panel discussions, technology demos from the crème de la crème of the Indian Education sector. To name a few –

• Dr.AbhijitGangopadhyay, Dean of Aegis; Founding Dean of IIM Indore

• Dr. P.D Jose, Chairperson – Digital Learning, IIM Bangalore

• Dr.Arun Sherry, Chief Academic Office, NMIMS, Mumbai

• Dr. P.N Razdan,Vice Chancellor, Dr D. Y. Patil University, Pune

EducTech Congress 2018 is a one day event scheduled on 12th May 2018 at The Park, Navi Mumbai, India from 2pm onwards. EduTech Congress comprises of 6 pillars for managing higher education: program design &Launch; Admissions; Education delivery; Administration; Skilling beyond university curriculum and Placement.

Mr. BhupeshDaheria, Founder, EduTech Congresssaid,“Education and modern technology collaboration is a boon to this century. We aim to align it in a more structured manner. Hence we have initiated EduTech Congress with an aim to bring together the higher education technology service/solution providers and the stakeholders of the higher education. This type of platform will help in making Indian education ready to complete at global level and ready to meet industry need”

mUni has initiated EduTech Congress to showcase the best usage of technology in education, a platform to experience various solutions and offerings from Education Technology providers, understand the opportunities & challenges in the Edutech field, exchange ideas and experiences of the best practices among the higher education eco system partners and charter the path for institution from “why” to “how” to “implementation”.

Dr AbhijeetGangopadhyay, Dean of Aegis; Founding Dean of IIM Indore commented “In the context of reimagine India, the need for prioritising the relevance of education cannot be undermine. EduTech Congress 2018 is primarily in addressing education from the prospective of major pillars of higher education in terms of curriculum, assessment and skills of all the stakeholders connected in educational space. It is expected that the congress would be a significant step in bringing symbiotic relation of various stakeholder with the focus of integrating emerging technology of education industry”

Dr. P D Jose, Professor, Chairperson, Digital Learning, IIM Bangalore, India contributed “Today’s learning context and learning models are strikingly different from yesterdays. Learning is a lifelong activity, and education is not seen as a onetime sure shot to a lifelong job. It is also not location or legacy constrained. In this new scenario, EduTech is not just disrupting how education is delivered but also is challenging our ideas of how universities should be managed”

“EduTech is complete innovative digital solution along with business analytics for the processes like placements, outreach, online brochures, database and scheduling for the institutes of higher learning. It’s the next generation platform for the academic institutes” said Dr. Mrs Hema Date, Dean-Student Affairs, NITIE, Mumbai.