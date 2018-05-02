WEF 2018 : Women leaders who drive the global economy converge at Delhi to pledge for better, prosperous and safer world.

New Delhi, In the fifth Women Economic Forum, COO of Daily Multimedia Limited, Fauzia Arshi was defined as a ‘leader of inspiration and most passionate person about women’s economic empowerment’ in Annual Edition WEF’ 18 (WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM) New Delhi, India on 26thl Aprill to 01st of May 2018 in presence of over 2000 women and men from 150 countries on the theme: “The Economics of Goodness : Empowering Potential, Engineering Change”.

Prof. Fauzia Arshi a multifaceted personality who is a successful entrepreneur Film Director & Producer of Bollywood spoke about being human first rather than only being a woman in world of professionalism. She spoke about the challenges a woman takes up in the man’s world and how her incomparable power makes her successful.

“Exceptional Women of Excellence” award was conferred to her for her contribution to the education world and for her amazing skill of leadership entrepreneurship and for her art of music and painting and for her unusual journey of success. While addressing Arshi praised the woman behind this ‘grand women intellectual meet’ Dr. Harbeen Arora who herself is a dynamic and exceptional women in the international league of entrepreneurs.

It was a six day event where legendary Nobel Laureate for Peace, 2015, Mrs. Ouided Bouchamaoui; two Forbes listed most powerful Arab businesswomen: H.E Fatima Al-Jaber We are also expecting to hear positively from the office of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres; & Ms. Indra Nooyi, CEO Pepsico. Also joining are Vice President of Maldives and First Lady of Sri Lanka were present along with indian firebrand Fauzia Arshi. Speakers from 105 countries including from Australia, Bahrain, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, Finland , France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, UAE, UK, USA, Zimbabwe. These comprise leading businesswomen, entrepreneurs, educators, engineers, innovators, and of course leaders and dignitaries from across the world

Dr. Harbeen Arora is Global Chairperson is Women Economic Forum. The other members of the Advisory Board for WEF 2018 are Her Royal Highness Princess Firyal of Jordan, Jordon; Dr. Eduardo J. Padron, President, Miami Dade College, Florida, USA, H.E. Judge Joyce Aluoch, First VP, International Criminal Court, Netherlands; H.E. Thorir Ibsen, Ambassador of Iceland to India, Iceland; Adina Loana Valean, Member of the European Parliament, Brussels from Romania, Romania; Danuta Hübner, Member of the European Parliament, Brussels from Poland, Poland; Lalit Bhasin – President, Bar Association of India, India; Ana Gomes, Member of the European Parliament, Brussels from Portugal, Portugal; Lord Raj Loomba, Founder, Loomba Foundation, United Kingdom and over 17 more vips from various countries.

The aim of the WEF is to identify and connect the powerful and intellectual women of the world on one plateform to interact and share and do soething outstanding for the world economy. Apart from other international figures Union Food processing minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Mrs. Krishna Pujara Chairperson ‘All Ladies League,United Kingdom Nichiket Joshi an Indian Youth leader, I G Police Arunachal Pradesh also addressed and praised the grand gala women gathering.