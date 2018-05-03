Gel Packs Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Global Gel Packs Market: A Historical Analysis

Gel packs, also commonly known as reusable hot and cold packs, are considered to be one of the easiest, effective and least expensive treatment, to relieve pain and swelling in different parts of the body. Gel packs are used to keep a product or thing cool for a long period of time. Sometimes, gel packs are also used as hot packs. Muscle warmth and shipping are the major applications used in gel packs. Cold therapy is used to treat acute pain caused due to injuries such as runner’s knee and freshly muscle-pull. In the pharmaceutical industry, for cold chain delivery to maintain the temperature between 2°C – 8°C of the goods is the biggest challenge for the manufacturers. To overcome this issue, gel packs are used with insulated containers, which is very efficient, as the temperature within the container can be controlled, because of which the goods can be transported safely from starting point to the end point. Hydroxyethyl cellulose, polymer and silica coated with vinyl are the most common gel packs which are used in clinics and hospitals for medical surgery. Gel packs are easier to carry, have high product durability, can be frozen longer, hydrates quickly and is non-toxic. Pharmaceutical industry uses cold gel packs during the transportation of the drugs to maintain the temperature and product stability by providing essential and suitable temperature.

Global Gel Packs Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in the adoption of nonsurgical and non-pharmacological therapies for treatment of pain is anticipated to drive the growth of the global gel packs market. Gel packs are used in various end use industries such as medical industry, fitness industry, food industry, and sports industry, among others. Gel packs are the perfect cooling agent for many food items such as raw meats and dairy which are stored at a certain temperature so that the food does not lose its freshness. In medical industry, pre-filled gel packs are used for various applications such as physical therapy clinics, surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, birthing centers, which is expected to boost the global gel packs market. However, the growing adoption of herbal and reusable packs among the consumers may hinder the growth of the global gel packs market during the forecast period.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6566

Global Gel Packs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the global translucent films has been segmented as:

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others (Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyamide (Nylon))

On the basis of end use, the global gel packs has been segmented as:

Medical center

Therapy centers

Exercise studios

On the basis of distribution channel, the global gel packs has been segmented as:

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Gel Packs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the gel packs market are — Hill Country Mfg, Shanghai Broadway Packaging & Insulation Materials Co., Ltd, ColdStar International, Axizz LLC, D. S. Enterprises, ThermaFreeze Products Corp, D. S. Enterprises, Pelton Shepherd Industries, Polar Products Inc., SAGE – Quick Technologies Inc. , Cold Chain Technologies, GenTap LLC, PolyGel, L.L.C., Pacific/Reliant Dry Ice, Packaging Products Corporation, Koolpak Ltd, Thermopacks, Polarice Ltd, Nortech Laboratories, Inc., Accurate Manufacturing, Inc

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6566