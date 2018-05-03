Why Aqua Shield USA Has the Best Cast Cover for Shower

If you have been injured lately and are wearing a cast, then one of the things that you need to be careful of is getting your cast wet, which can happen easily if you go swimming or take a shower. While you may be able to stay away from going swimming, taking a shower is much harder to avoid. In those situations, you need to get a good cast protector shower. A good cast protector is going to provide the protection that you need without the risk of getting your cast wet, something that home made options are not going to do nearly as well.

The reason that many people love the Aqua Shield USA cast cover for the shower is that the latex-free silicone construction allows for a strong seal around the body part that is covered with a cast, and it limits the chances of leaks far better than alter native cast coverage options. If you are looking for a great shower protector for a wound or a cast, then you will love our cast protection option. We have a variety of options in various sizes as well, making it easy to get the protective cover that you need, no matter how old you are. If you would like to learn more about our cast protection solutions, then visit our website today at www.aquashieldusa.com.

About Our Company

Aqua Shield USA is the name that you can trust when it comes to protecting a cast or other sensitive area of your body from moisture. Our products have a few distinct advantages and are latex free. Not only do they provide a secure, comfortable covering, but they also use a high-quality polyurethane that can stretch to five times its size and yet return to its original dimensions. This is extremely important in our products because it allows us to create a pre-formed opening for your arm or leg that can be extremely small, but that will still allow you to put your arm or leg inside of the shield. Once inside, the polyurethane opening will create a strong sealed to keep water from coming in. If you explain more about our products, then visit our website today!

Contact Us:

Aqua Shield USA

12150 Charles Drive, Unit 5

Grass Valley, CA 95945

Phone: 800.338.8512

530.477.8450

Fax: 530.477.8349

Web: http://www.aquashieldusa.com/