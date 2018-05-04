Baltimore Gets Ready for Musical Meatless Monday in May on May 7th!

Black Veg of Maryland and the Meatless Monday organization is celebrating going meatless in May!

Washington, DC-MD-VA-WV – Join the Meatless Monday in May Celebration!

Let’s all consider going meatless this May. Ever thought about going on a juice fast? This Friday, May 4 from 6pm-8pm, meet up and eat up with Vegan Chef Ietef at award-winning vegan soul bistro, The Land of Kush, for a Happy “Juice” Hour or two! Located at 840 N. Eutaw St. (near MLK Blvd).

On Monday, May 7 from 10am-2pm, get down to serious meatless business with a Meatless Monday Morning Brunch N’ Learn workshop at the Impact Hub with mineral testing, cooking demos and chef lectures featuring Antoinette St. Clair, Crystal Forman, Vegan Chef Ietef, Vinny “Gangster” Vegan and Alkemia Earth. Limited seating capacity. Located at 10 N. Avenue. Reserve your seat.

On the evening of Monday, May 7 from 5pm-7:30pm, Join the Musical Meatless Monday party at Green Street Academy. Located at 125 N. Hilton St. Tour the school, listen to short lectures, sample good tasting, meatless food and enjoy live entertainment.

This meatless celebration only comes once a year. Bring a friend (or several friends). Don’t get turned away at the door. RSVP today. See you there!

For more info on Black Veg of Maryland, check the website at bvsmd.org. RSVP at bit.ly/bvsmdbuytickets.

Special thanks to Green Street Academy, the Meatless Monday Organization, A Well-Fed World, VegFund, Follow Your Heart, MECU, the Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.