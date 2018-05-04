The problem with most of the high-end timepieces with more than just the time-telling function is the complicated methods but the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch s a stark contrast! With this, it is super easy setting the time, date and the chronograph function.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch also charges faster and easier than other solar-powered watches. This watch is not too-big despite being big enough; its sculpted lines; a chunky, unidirectional bezel and a bold metal bracelet generate a lot of confidence that it lives up to. The Primo Stingray 620 – as the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch is known widely – is that required dash of style needed to set it apart from the ordinaries.

Some of the few features that make the Mens Citizen Watch an absolute choice for individuals looking for a proper sports piece minus the hefty price tag are:

• A 1/5-second chronograph measuring up to 60 minutes.

• A 12/24-hour time indicator.

• A date function.

• An excellent accuracy.

For those into the dressier side of things will find the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch rose gold tone, the deep blue dial and the chocolate brown bezel lend a contemporary flair to any look that goes around in the urban circles. The Primo Stingray 620 and its Eco-Drive, solar-powered mechanism will keep you boasting about your choice for a long time to come.

The high quality caliber B620 model with 270 day power reserve movement is a big assurance to untimely, abrupt stops; a problem with all the battery powered quartz watches today. The eco drive mechanism will keep replenish the spent charge as long as it doesn’t lack a steady exposure to light every few days for a few hours every day.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch is a contemporary, urbane piece of functional accessory that is sure to grab a lot of attention. It uses the most technically advanced power generating and storage system in its simplest form, using a Solar conversion panel and an energy cell for storage. But wait; solar doesn’t mean only the Sunlight! Even if it’s a flicker from a candle, it will charge; albeit, a lot less than sunlight. It is limitless and free, incurring zero running cost for the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Tachymeter Analog CA4086-56E Men’s Watch with sculpted lines and a handsome rose-gold-tone over a complete stainless steel construction!

Bottom line: An awesome watch from one of the Jap behemoths! The Citizen Eco-Drive Aviator Chronograph Men’s Watch grounds you with its striking appearance, bth on and off the wrist. The comfort it offers is beyond question; its beefier look than the rest in its category is sure to raise Hell!