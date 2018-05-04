Global Bread Flour Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Definition:

Bread flour is referred to the flour which is prepared with the help of key ingredients such as wheat, rye, rice and others. Increasing consumption of healthy bakery goods and high application of bread in the food industries is estimated to escalate the demand for bread flour on a global level. The high protein and fiber content of bread flour makes its demand more potential amongst the health conscious consumers. Rising consumer based demand for cross cuisines and wide applications of breads in fast foods is also supporting the growth of bread flour in the global market.

Market Scenario

High demand for healthy flour and its multipurpose applications have a positive impact on bread flour market. Rising consumer demand for bakery goods are also influencing the growth of the bread flour market positively. Moreover, shifting consumers food consumption pattern backed up by increasing disposable income is propelling the growth of this market. High consumer end demand is encouraging the players to enter the bread flour market and generate high revenues. Furthermore, high focus on R & D based on the have a positive impact on this market and has helped in bringing innovations in terms of flavors and ingredients to the existing product line.

Key players are more inclined towards enhancing the production of whole grain bread flour to satiate the growing demand for healthy bread and bread products among the consumers. Also, based on the technology strides, manufacturers are focusing on bringing new techniques to optimize the production capacity.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global bread flour market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.), Conagra Brands Inc. (U.S.), Goodman Fielder (Australia), King Arthur Flour Company, Inc. (U.S.), Grain Craft (U.S.)

Key Findings

Consumption of rye sourced bread flour will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period

Top exporters of bread flour include Turkey, Germany, Argentina, U.S. and Belgium

Intended Audience

Bakery goods manufacturers

Bakery ingredients manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments

Bread flour has been segmented on the basis of source, which comprises wheat, rice, rye, others. Wheat flour holds a major share owning to high demand based on its nutritional value and high overall wheat production capacity globally

Bread flour has been segmented on the basis of type, which includes all-purpose flour, plain flour, whole grain flour, others. Among these segments, all-purpose flour dominates the global market based on high less gluten content and healthier option for bread preparation

Bread flour has been segmented on the basis of specialty features, which comprises of organic, gluten-free, bleached, unbleached, others. Organic bread flour is found to be escalating at a high rate based on increasing consumers demand for chemical-free food commodities

Bread flour has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which include store based and non-store based channels. Owning to one-stop shopping experience, the share of store based channels is projected to dominate the segment

Regional Analysis

The global bread flour market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe accounts for the major market share followed by North America. High consumption of bread as a staple food in the countries of these regions is influencing the high production volume of bread flour. Furthermore, rising population of health conscious consumers will support the sale of whole grain as well as multi-grain bread flour across the regions during the assessment period. The major importers of bread flour include Iraq, the U.S., the Netherlands, France and Brazil.

