Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Introduction

“Automotive fuel tank is an important safety and functional part of vehicle. Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.

”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vehicle Fuel Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Inergy

Kautex

TI Automotive

YAPP

Yachiyo

Magna Steyr

Hwashin

Futaba

FTS

Sakamoto

Jiangsu Suguang

SKH Metal

Tokyo Radiator

Donghee

Martinrea

AAPICO

Wanxiang Tongda

Chengdu Lingchuan

Jiangsu Hongxin

Yangzhou Changyun

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Fuel Tank

Metal Fuel Tank

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

