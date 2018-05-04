YT Research Group recently published a report on “Global Vehicle Fuel Tank Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”
Introduction
“Automotive fuel tank is an important safety and functional part of vehicle. Automotive fuel tank is a separate cabinet assembly fixed in the motor vehicle, used to store fuel. An automotive fuel tank system consists of fuel tank, fuel pipes, fuel tank cap, pipe fittings and other kinds of ancillary equipment. Automotive fuel tank functions for oil storage, heat dissipation, bubble separation and impurities precipitation, etc.
”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Vehicle Fuel Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Inergy
Kautex
TI Automotive
YAPP
Yachiyo
Magna Steyr
Hwashin
Futaba
FTS
Sakamoto
Jiangsu Suguang
SKH Metal
Tokyo Radiator
Donghee
Martinrea
AAPICO
Wanxiang Tongda
Chengdu Lingchuan
Jiangsu Hongxin
Yangzhou Changyun
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Plastic Fuel Tank
Metal Fuel Tank
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
