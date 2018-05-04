The Limo Service in Dubai Offers Best Travelling Experience in Luxury Vehicles

Al Falasi logistical services offer you the best limo ride Dubai in their world class luxury vehicles whether for airport transfers or touring in Dubai. The company believes in offering services much beyond conveyance and hence you can experience the best customer service either from the staff while booking your vehicle or the chauffer who rides you to your destination in the smooth and safe manner in the luxury vehicles. The company has a fleet of vehicles whether you want transfer 10 guests, 20 guests or 40 on special occasions with a choice to select between the stretch limousine, limo bus or the limo SUV available to meet the myriad travel needs of the customers. You can find some of the best vehicles in Al Falasi fleet lie Mercedes Benz S class, Audi 8, MW 7 series, Hummer H2 stretcher, Rolls Royce or Chevrolet Suburban to pamper yourself with the best comfort during your travel in Dubai. Business companies can create a best impression about their hospitality by choosing Al Falasi limo service in Dubai to transfer their business associates coming to Dubai and taking care of their transfers from the airport to the hotels or the event venues in the luxury vehicles.

Similarly, those who would like to celebrate their special occasion in life like marriages, bachelor’s party, girls night out, or a romantic evening on the Dubai roads can find the Al Falasi limo rides as the best choice with well-trained chauffers’ who are polite and friendly with the customers to offer them the best travel experience in the luxurious vehicles. One can also book these luxury vehicles for sight-seeing where they can move around Dubai in the most comfortable manner and cover popular tourist destinations in the country. The limo service in Dubai from Al Falasi is also available for airport pickup and drop off services which you can avail by filling the details of the date and time along with the pickup location and drop off destination. Though there is a delay in the flight the company shall track the flight and send a driver to pick you up from the airport at any time day and night assisting you with your luggage and belongings to get in the vehicle and reach your home safely.

Booking Al Falasi limo ride Dubai is also quite simply where you can fill the form with your details and can receive a quote for your approval and vehicle sent at the scheduled time to pick you and drop at your destination.

Alfalasilimo, pride ourselves on providing safe and secure chauffeur-driven transportation services between Airports, Hotels and Resorts from Dubai to a wide range of destinations within UAE. All our vehicles are latest models, licensed and give you a fabulous ride. For more details visit us at http://www.alfalasilimo.com/

Address:

Sheikh Hamdan Building G5,18

Karama

DUBAI

UAE

126267

00971 50 9852818

00971 4 3964718