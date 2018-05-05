Citizens Commission on Human Rights Getting the Truth to Nurses

Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) participated at the National Student Nurses Association convention with a booth and information for students on the dangers of psychotropic drugs.

Nashville, TN, May 04, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Over 78 million people are taking psychiatric drugs in the United States alone, according to IMS Health, a company that provides information, services and technology for the healthcare industry. Of that number, 1 million are children between 0-5 years old.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) is a non-profit dedicated to making people aware of the dangers posed by the psychiatric industry. It has long been an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients’ rights in the field of mental health. Per the international CCHR website, cchr.org, “CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.”

In early April, volunteers participated at the National Student Nurses Association convention, held this year at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center. Thousands of nursing students and faculty attended the conference and hundreds of them visited with CCHR, obtained materials and were glad to learn the truth.

One nursing student upon seeing the materials promptly said, “I’ve seen ECT performed, and I was horrified.” Another told a personal story of a younger brother who began having seizures after taking psychiatric drugs. Many of the nursing students offered ideas of alternatives and were very glad CCHR provided documentaries and useful information that they can use as they begin their careers.

