Northcorp Software Services – leading in softwares & mobile application development

Northcorp Software Pvt. Ltd. is the pioneer in providing services in the digital era. The company focuses on high-end, niche technical skills, predominantly in Integration, SOA/API, Cloud Integration, Mobility, Data Analytics and Digital Enablement services. Northcorp Software Pvt. Ltd. provides software services to enterprise clients across different industry verticals through a combination of offshore and onsite services. The company has its development center in India to serve all businesses worldwide. The technical focus, leadership and expertise within a worldwide niche are the core of the company and have earned it the reputation of being a high-end provider. Enhanced client service levels and customer intimacy are two key driving factors for the company’s success. The company often earns the highest customer ratings in-terms of value for money. This expertise also draws and retains the best of technical talent, helping to control the attrition factor as techies describe the company as a “techie heaven”. Our aim is to open-up new possibilities for expansion, process, automation & continuous improvement.