Tuition India – A Knowledge Sharing Platform to Transform India

This has been rightly said that if you want to change the world, start educating everyone. And with this sincere vision to impart the right educational resources to each and every youth of our nation, Mr Manish Prasad, Founder and Director of Tuition India, has vowed to build the future of our nation. Being an active education reformist and a social worker in Bihar, Mr Manish has always been in front of the line to contribute to the betterment of the society. The founder says, “Education is not a tool, but a weapon that can transform the whole world.” With this deep conviction in his heart, he established one of the best knowledge sharing platforms in India with aim of providing a common integrated platform to the students, parents, tutors, teachers, schools and institutions, where one can share his knowledge with all at any time.

Being the fastest growing startup in India, Tuition India, under the registered trademark of Gyanet Education Pvt. Ltd., has shown the colours of success by launching this platform in 2017 at the national level. Mr Manish further says, “I been through a very struggling life where I have been depleted of the educational resources but now I wanted to provide such resources to the younger generation so that they may not face such struggling life and hence could focus more for the betterment of our nation.”

Today, we can observe that there are plenty of students who couldn’t succeed due to lack of proper guidance or mentorship and henceforth end up choosing wrong career fields. All they need is a right direction which can nurture not only their talent but also motivates them with the dedication to work for our society. And Tuition India is striving its best to fill this gap by connecting the right tutors to the right students. With the help of this platform, the students can avail the affordable tutors in their nearby areas, as well as, the home tutors such as housewives or parents can utilize their skills by sharing their knowledge with the right group. Now there will be no need for the students to travel the longer distances or spend those hefty amounts in order to attend the coaching classes.

The motto of this organization has always been to work for the upliftment of our society and to provide a convenient and reliable source to our youth to get fully equipped with the tools of education. To know more about their initiative, you can visit them at www.tuitionindia.in