Abdelhak Bensaoula is a Technical Expert in Many Fields

Abdelhak Bensaoula has more than 20 years of rich experience in academic, R&D engineering and also industrial training and project management. His expertise ranges from basic materials in science to full range of instrument prototype fabrication and testing. He has done his diploma in the year 1977 in Physics from the University of Oran, Algeanria and later masters of science in the year 1980 in process control and monitoring from the University of Houston, USA and Ph.D in Physics in the year 1990 from the same University of Houston, USA. His education background has surely got him a good start in his career who has worked as a research professor of Physics, Space Vacuum Epitaxy Center, university of Houston during the year 2000 to 2003 followed by a stint of research professor in physics and also member of the research directorate, Texas center on super conductivity and advanced materials during the year 2003 to 2005 and also as a joint appointments as research professor in physics, electrical and computing engineering in the University of Houston for a period of 2004 to 2015. In between for the year 2006 to 2014 he was also head of the Nitride materials and devices laboratory, Physics department from the University of Houston and also as a research faculty representative on the NSM graduate committee during 2010 and 2014.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:

Houston

Texas

77055

USA

713-722-7418