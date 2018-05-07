Flow Meters Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Flow Meters Market, published by KBV research, the Global Flow Meters Market size is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Differential Pressure Flow Meters Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Coriolis Flow Meters Market.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Flow Meters Market

Flow Meters Market Size

The Water & Wastewater market holds the largest market share in Global Flow Meters Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Pulp & Paper market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Oil & Gas market would garner market value of $1,893.9 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/flow-meters-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Flow Meters Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE), Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, VSE Volumentechnik GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, and Höntzsch, Inc.

Global Flow Meters Market Size Segmentation

By Product Type

Magnetic

Positive Displacement

Differential Pressure

Ultrasonic

Coriolis

Turbine

Vortex

Others

By Application

Water & Wastewater

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America Flow Meters Market

US Flow Meters Market

Canada Flow Meters Market

Mexico Flow Meters Market

Rest of Global Flow Meters Market

Europe Flow Meters Market

Germany Flow Meters Market

UK Flow Meters Market

France Flow Meters Market

Russia Flow Meters Market

Spain Flow Meters Market

Italy Flow Meters Market

Rest of Europe Flow Meters Market

Asia Pacific Flow Meters Market

China Flow Meters Market

Japan Flow Meters Market

India Flow Meters Market

South Korea Flow Meters Market

Singapore Flow Meters Market

Malaysia Flow Meters Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Flow Meters Market

LAMEA Flow Meters Market

Brazil Flow Meters Market

Argentina Flow Meters Market

UAE Flow Meters Market

Saudi Arabia Flow Meters Market

South Africa Flow Meters Market

Nigeria Flow Meters Market

Rest of LAMEA Flow Meters Market

Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Siemens AG

VSE Volumentechnik GmbH

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Höntzsch, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Flow Meters Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Flow Meters Market (2017-2023)

Europe Flow Meters Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Flow Meters Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Flow Meters Market (2017-2023)