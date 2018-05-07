Market Study on Expected Growth for Data Masking Market

Study on Data Masking Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Data Masking Market by type (static, dynamic), business function (operations, legal, marketing, sales, finance, human resource), component (software, service), application (telecommunications, IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, life sciences, media, entertainment, government, defense) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Data Masking over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global data masking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data as well as it also supports data outsourcing and cloud based initiatives. In addition, rise in need for decreasing the risk of data breaching is driving the demand for data masking market. However, limited efficiencies to hide all the content of the data, is one of the major restraining factors for the data masking market Moreover, rising in need for protected big data for by dynamically masking in Hadoop is further creating more opportunities for the key players in the data masking market.

Segments Covered

The report on global data masking market covers segments such as type, business function, component and application. The type segments include static and dynamic. On the basis of business function the global data masking market is categorized into operations, legal, marketing and sales, finance, human resource and others. Furthermore, on the basis of component the data masking market is segmented as software and service. On the basis of application the data masking market is segmented as telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, BFSI, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global data masking market such as, Innovative Routines International, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc, Deplhix, Solix Technologies, Inc, Informatica, MENTIS, Compuware Corporation, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, and Oracle Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global data masking market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of data masking market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the data masking market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the data masking market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Data Masking Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Data Masking Market

4. Global Data Masking Market by Type 2018 – 2024

4.1 Static

4.2 Dynamic

5. Global Data Masking Market by Business Function 2018 – 2024

5.1 Operations

5.2 Legal

5.3 Marketing and sales

5.4 Finance

5.5 Human Resource

5.6 Others

6. Global Data Masking Market by Component 2018 – 2024

6.1 Software

6.2 Service

7. Global Data Masking Market by Application 2018 – 2024

7.1 Telecommunications and IT

7.2 Manufacturing

7.3 BFSI

7.4 Retail and eCommerce

7.5 Healthcare and life sciences

7.6 Media and entertainment

7.7 Government and defense

7.8 Others

8. Global Data Masking Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 RoW

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Innovative Routines International, Inc

9.2 CA Technologies, Inc

9.3 Deplhix

9.4 Solix Technologies, Inc

9.5 Informatica

9.6 MENTIS

9.7 Compuware Corporation

9.8 IBM Corporation

9.9 Micro Focus

9.10 Oracle Corporation

