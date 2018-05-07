Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market Expected to Witness a CAGR of 6.5% through 2017-2025

The new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” tracks the performance of the market for a projected period of 10 years, i.e. between 2017 and 2027. According to this report, global sales of mobile phone accessories packaging is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,967.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 5,571.3 Mn by 2027. Sales revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2017–2027.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Restraints

High packaging cost increases the overall production cost

Presence of small sized and unorganised players

Lack of standardisation of accessories design and bulk manufacturing of packaging solutions is a challenge

Lack of raw material supply capabilities is pushing up the cost of raw material in the global market

Sale of loose mobile phone accessories (without packaging) in the grey and underground market

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Forecast by Packaging Type

On the basis of packaging type, the global mobile phone accessories market is segmented into folding cartons, clear view boxes, pouches & bags, clamshells, blister packs, and trays. The folding cartons segment is estimated to account for 30.7% market value share in 2017, and is expected to drop by 20 BPS to account for 30.5% share by 2027. The folding carton segment by packaging type is estimated to be valued at US$ 911.1 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period to reach US$ 1,696.6 Mn by the end of 2027. In terms of volume, the folding carton segment is estimated to be pegged at 1,977 Mn units in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period to reach 3,639 Mn units by the end of 2027.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Forecast by Application

Application segment includes headsets, chargers, protective covers, screen protectors, power banks, batteries and portable speakers. By application, the chargers segment is expected to account for 19.5% of the total market value share in 2017 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. Chargers, protective covers & headsets are largely sold in folding cartons & clear view boxes. Manufacturers of mobile phone accessories packaging have good opportunities as the consumption of mobile phone accessories is rising rapidly due to increasing adoption of smartphones.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Forecast by Material Type

Material type segment consists of plastic and paper & paperboard. Plastic segment is sub-segmented into PE, PET, PVC, and Others (polystyrene). The plastic segment is expected to reach US$ 4,753.3 Mn in terms of value by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Forecast by Region

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA have been covered in this report. The APEJ mobile phone accessories market accounts for almost half the global market share due to high production of mobile phones, smartphones and accessories at affordable prices in the region. The APEJ mobile phone accessories packaging market is estimated to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,771.4 Mn over the forecast period.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in this market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Hip Lik Packaging Products Corp India Private Limited, Panic Plastics, Inc., Display Pack, Inc, Mister Blister Ltd., Dongguan Zhongyin Paper Co., Ltd., Jiajiexing Group Company Limited, Universal Protective Packaging Inc, All About Packaging, Inc., Transparent Packaging Inc., Key Packaging Co. Inc., Envision packaging Inc., Kinyi technology limited, Blisterpak Inc., Leyeah Packaging Design Co., Ltd., Suzhou Yuanlong Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Kitly Industry Limited Company and Xinchangyuan Paper Packaging Co., Ltd.