Yankee Candle to Open Hong Kong Store

May 7, 2018 – Pure Senses Hong Kong Limited, the distributor of Yankee Candle in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, has today announced that it will be opening its first Yankee Candle store in Hong Kong. The new store, slated to open on May 9, is located at The ONE in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Yankee Candle was founded by Mike Kittredge when he was only sixteen years old. It was Christmas 1969. Mike was too broke to buy his mother a present and melted some crayons to make her a candle. A neighbour saw it and convinced Mike to sell the candle to her. With that small stake, he bought enough wax to make two candles – one for his mom, and another to sell. That was the birth of Yankee Candle.

From this humble beginning, Yankee Candle has grown to be America’s favourite brand of premium scented candles. It has become the #1 most-recognised name in the candle business and the country’s bestselling candle brand by sharing their customer’s “passion for fragrance” in every product Yankee Candle brings to market.

Today, with over 150 fragrances, the brand offers the world’s largest and most compelling selection of candle and home fragrance scents. In addition to scented candles, Yankee Candle also provides a wide range of reed diffusers, electrical diffusers, car fresheners and candle accessories.

The brand is renowned for the Housewarmer® line of scented candles in its signature apothecary jar. Every jar is made in the U.S.A. – glass from New Jersey; wax from Texas; wicks from Kentucky; scent from New Jersey; and labels from Ohio and Massachusetts. The Housewarmer® Large Jar Candle, its bestselling form, has a generous burn time of about 150 hours, providing exceptional value.

Lead-free, natural cotton wicking ensures the cleanest burn possible. Yankee Candle works with over 200 different wicks depending on the candle’s style, size, colour, and fragrance to ensure an optimal burn.

The candles are available in both soy-blended paraffin and 100% paraffin. Only premium-grade paraffin that is used in the production of food and cosmetics is used to make Yankee Candle.

Unlike some candle companies that only fragrance the top layer of wax or only colour the outside layer of wax, Yankee Candle’s fragrance oils and dyes are mixed into the wax to provide fragrance throughout the entire candle.

The store at The ONE will stock more than 60 fragrances from the Housewarmer® line of scented candles. Customers will find such classics as Clean Cotton™, MidSummer’s Night® and Lemon Lavender together with such new favourites as Pink Sands™, White Tea, Lemongrass & Ginger. They are offered in the following forms:

1. Jar candle (Large: HK$288, Medium: HK$238, Small: HK$138);

2. Tumbler candle (Large 2-Wick: HK$288, Regular: HK$188);

3. Pillar candle (Large: HK$258, Medium: HK$208);

4. Tea light candle (Box of 12: HK$138); and

5. Samplers® votive candle (Single: HK$28, 3 for HK$60).

Customers who prefer a flameless alternative may purchase these same fragrances in the following forms:

1. Reed diffuser (HK$228);

2. Fragrance Sphere™ gel beads (HK$68); and

3. Car freshener (From HK$58 – HK$178).

Time-limited, seasonal fragrances will be offered every month, giving customers a reason to visit the store over and over again. Customers will be just in time to catch the new summer collection Just Go! when the store opens in May. The collection reflects the eager anticipation of summer and aims to inspire travel by transporting us to the places of our dreams. Four fragrances – Coconut Splash, Warm Desert Wind, Tropical Jungle and Misty Mountains – make up the Just Go collection. They are designed to evoke thoughts of paradise beaches with soft golden sand, or the breathtaking heights of endless mountain ranges stretching into the horizon.

A personalisation service that is hugely popular and previously available only in the United States and United Kingdom is rolled out in Asia this year. The ONE store will offer this service too. Customers may personalise the Large Jar Candle and the Large 2-Wick Tumbler Candle with a photo and a personal message.

Yankee Candle store is located at L213, The ONE, 100 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui.

For more information, visit https://hk.puresenses.co.