Embedded Analytics Market 2017 Trends, Size, Segments and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the embedded analytics market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the embedded analytics market.

The implementation of embedded analytics solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail & BFSI sector. The embedded analytics is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic system upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based embedded analytics market.

The Embedded Analytics Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 52 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (U.S.)

Tableau Software (U.S.)

TIBCO Software (U.S.)

Birst (U.S.)

Logi Analytics (U.S.)

Embedded Analytics Market Segmentation:

The embedded analytics market has been segmented on the basis of components, application, deployment, service, organization size and vertical. The cloud based embedded analytics solution provides search filters in terms of website traffic, most popular site and measure campaign performance. Cloud solution enable organization by providing drag and drop function and offers roll-based workflow. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Market Research Analysis:

The embedded analytics market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the embedded analytics market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of embedded analytics market and growing analytics trends to attract more users is driving embedded analytics market in the region. Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region.

The region is witnessing high adoption of embedded analytics tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting embedded analytics tools at large scale owing to high amount of data generation from numerous industries. The enterprises are using embedded analytics software to understand market for better business operation that is one of the prime factor boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT is driving the embedded analytics market. The region is witnessing high growth in embedded analytics market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and business intelligence.

Segments:

Embedded analytics market for segment on the basis of components, application, deployment organization size and vertical.

Embedded Analytics Market by Components:

Software

Services

Professional Service

Managed Services

Embedded Analytics Market by Application:

IT

Human Resource

Finance

Marketing & Sales

Production

Others

Embedded Analytics Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Embedded Analytics Market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

Embedded Analytics Market by Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Science

Media & Entertainment

Others

