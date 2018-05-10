Mobile Wallet Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

Study on Mobile Wallet Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Mobile Wallet Market by application (mobile commerce, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile transfer), mode of payment (remote payment and NFC payment), stakeholders(MNOS, handset manufacturers, OSS/BSS solution providers, software developers and aggregators) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Mobile Wallet over the period of 2017 to 2023.The report on global mobile wallet market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global mobile wallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global mobile wallet market was valued at approximately USD 594.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD X.X billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that global mobile wallet is driven by factors such as high transaction volumes through m-commerce, growing use of smartphone users, and, high Internet penetration worldwide. While the restraining factors include the growth of the mobile wallet industry, and investment and deployment issues. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as customer communications highly personalized, and connected and real-time marketing offers.

The mobile wallet is a type of payment service by which anyone can receive and send money via mobile devices. A mobile wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account. Growing number of tablet computer and smartphone users has significantly created the platform for the mobile wallet companies to penetrate the global market.

The global mobile wallet market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as trending offers and promotional activities by market players, increasing number of Smartphone users and customer shift towards electronic money. However, the growth in global mobile wallet market is likely to be hampered by factors such as Security concerns among consumers lack of awareness in emerging markets and government support for cashless transactions and electronic money to encourage the transparency of financial transactions is augmenting the market size of mobile wallet. Several international as well as domestic players operate in this market across countries in the world; however large players such as PayPal, Visa and master card hold a significant market share in the global mobile wallet market.

Segments Covered

The report on global mobile wallet market covers segments such as application, mode of payment and stakeholders. The application segments include mobile commerce, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile transfer, and micropayments. On the basis of mode of payment, the global mobile wallet market is categorized into remote payment and NFC payment. The NFC market is further sub-segmented into NFC handsets, NFC chips and tags, NFC readers, NFC micro SD, and NFC SIM/UICC card. The global mobile wallet market stakeholders encompass mobile network operators (MNOS), handset manufacturers, OSS/BSS solution providers, software developers, content applications and aggregators, and other stakeholders.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and Market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. North America prevails over another region on account of its shift towards the digital economy. Europe is also showing robust growth rate, followed by Asia pacific. Asian countries show high growth potential due to the adoption of smartphones.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile wallet market such as, American Express, AppleInc., AT&T INC.,Blackberry Ltd., First Data Corporation, Google Inc., Sprint Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., MasterCard Incorporated, and Visa Inc..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mobile wallet market. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mobile wallet market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the mobile wallet market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mobile wallet market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_mobile_wallet_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Macro indicator and factor analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Mobile Wallet Market

4. Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1. Mobile Commerce Market

4.2. Mobile Ticketing Market

4.3. Mobile Coupons Market

4.4. Mobile Transfers Market

4.5. Micropayments

5. Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Mode of Payment 2017 – 2023

5.1. Remote Payment

5.2. NFC Payment

6. Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Stakeholders 2017 – 2023

6.1. Software Developers and Cloud Computing

6.2. Content and Applications Aggregators

6.3. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)

6.4. Handset and other Hardware Solution Manufacturers

6.5. OSS/BSS Solution Providers

6.6. Other Stakeholders

7. Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Mobile Wallet Market by Application

7.1.2. North America Mobile Wallet Market by Mode of Payment

7.1.3. North America Mobile Wallet Market by Stakeholders

7.1.4. North America Mobile Wallet Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Mobile Wallet Market by Application

7.2.2. Europe Mobile Wallet Market by Mode of Payment

7.2.3. Europe Mobile Wallet Market by Stakeholders

7.2.4. Europe Mobile Wallet Market by Country

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Market by Application

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Market by Mode of Payment

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Market by Stakeholders

7.3.4. Asia Pacific Mobile Wallet Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Mobile Wallet Market by Application

7.4.2. RoW Mobile Wallet Market by Mode of Payment

7.4.3. RoW Mobile Wallet Market by Stakeholders

7.4.4. RoW Mobile Wallet Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1. American Express

8.2. Apple Inc.

8.3. AT&T INC.

8.4. Blackberry Ltd.

8.5. First Data Corporation

8.6. Google Inc.

8.7. Sprint Corporation

8.8. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.9. MasterCard Incorporated

8.10. Visa Inc.

Click the Below View Full Report: –

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_mobile_wallet_market