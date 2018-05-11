Al Ramziah Group Helps in Gunite Works UAE

If you are planning to construct a new house, building or residential complex or if you want to renovate your building and are looking for a constructor for this project, the first and foremost choice would be Al Ramziah Group. The firm offers quality services at affordable rates. Started in the year 2004, Al Ramziah Group today boasts of having worked on hundreds of successful projects and also having become one of the most trusted construction companies in the United Arab Emirates. The firm performs both domestic and international construction work. Al Ramziah Group offers several services including Construction Management, Interior Design and Build, Gypsum, Plastering, Block Works and Screeding. Al Ramziah Group is looked upon as the undisputed leader in gunite works uae. Gunite is a dry mixed shotcrete. The first stip is to mix dry sand with cement. This mixture is then pumped through a series of hoses. This is done until the mixture reaches a nozzle. The mixture then meets pressurized water in the nozzle. The water and other ingredients mix thoroughly here. The mixed material which is also called Gunite is now discharged from the nozzle and shot at a very high velocity on to the surface.

Al Ramziah Group is of firm belief that Gunite is a world class product that can be applied in many areas in the construction field including new constructions like swimming pools, canals, walls, roofs, buildings etc. The mixture can also be used over brick and also for underground support. Gunite can also be used for repairing deteriorated concretes in bridges and other structures. It also can be used to enhance aesthetics. Al Ramziah is a leading company in concrete works uae that uses a mix design that is specific to the inherent wear and tear in the commercial applications. Al Ramziah Group has a number of professionals who are not just highly qualified but also have been in the industry for a number of years. The staff can guarantee stunning exteriors and interiors by giving an excellent finish. The staff excels in Interior & Exterior wall Plastering, Domestic & Commercial Plastering, Plastering new ceilings or repairs,Removing & Replacing Damaged Ceilings, Cornice Moulds, curves & ceiling rose restored, Old Lath plaster removed and replaced, Making new plaster moulds, Coving installed or restored, Plaster boarding & Skimming, Rendering, Damp proofing and All general plaster work. The expert staff is more than willing to help you repair or build your homes and work as if they are taking care of their own homes.

Address:

======

Al Ramziah Group

Al Rostamani Bldg.(Faisal-1)

King Faisal Street

Sharjah

UAE

+971 6 553 56 45

AL Ramziah Group is one of the best Interior Cont. uae company offering interior fit out uae for commercial, residential, villas and public places. We have various services for your interiors such as Concept Creation for bathrooms, Kitchens, Living spaces, Space Planning and many more luxury designs at competitive prices. please visit http://www.ardecor.ae/services-content/interior.html