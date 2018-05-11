Birla Carbon exhibits at NPE2018: The Plastics Show

Birla Carbon is an exhibitor at NPE2018: The Plastics Show presented by the Plastics Industry Association. Held this year at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, May 7-11, NPE2018 covers everything attendees will want to know about the latest in plastics from raw materials to finished products.

“Birla Carbon is always proud to participate in the premier show for the plastics industry,” said Todd Cottrell, president of Birla Carbon’s Specialty Blacks business. “This is not only a chance for us to highlight our latest innovations, but also to collaborate in person with current and potential clients to better know their needs and how best to meet them in the future.”

This year, Birla Carbon will highlight its latest advancements for plastics applications:

• Raven® FC1 is a specially engineered, high purity solution that is ideal for compliance with toy safety standards, as well as applications involving contact with both food and skin.

• Our latest additions to our family of high color Raven carbon blacks – Raven® 3000 Ultra® and Raven® 2800 Ultra®– continue our long tradition of plastics solutions that deliver high jetness, appealing blue undertone and superior surface smoothness.

Specialty blacks experts are also on hand to discuss Birla Carbon’s outstanding lab capabilities. As extensions of our customers’ teams, our technicians are always accessible, putting world-class resources to work for customers to develop powerful formulations for their applications needs.

In addition, our experts also will discuss new product technologies, formulations and process improvements to craft the specific solution for our customers’ needs. Visit Birla Carbon at booth S11161 in the South Hall.