Blocnation to unlock the cryptocurrency market with launch of world’s first decentralized Initial Coin Offering on May 3rd

Road Town, Tortola ( webnewswire.com ) May 11, 2018 – The future of digital payment processing is just days away as Blocnation prepares for the launch the world’s first decentralized Initial Coin Offering (dICO) on May 3. Operating on its own blockchain built with the Komodo Platform, the Blocnation token (BNTN) will be used to unlock cryptocurrency-payment capabilities across PouchNATION events and venues and provide payment solutions for those unserved by traditional finance.

PouchNATION is Southeast Asia’s leading cashless payment system, organizing digital payments for events up to 150,000 people. With offices across six countries in the region, PouchNATION is the exclusive roll-out partner of Blocnation, allowing rapid adoption across their extensive ecosystem of events and venues. Starting with the lifestyle industry, the Blocnation app will enable users to hold altcoins, acquire event tickets, book stay at venues, top-up online, and get post cash-back and more. The rollout of this technology across a three-phase plan will eventually put the power of the BNTN Token in the hands of anyone with a smartphone. Blocnation is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this exciting market:

● Blockchain’s business value-add will grow to $176 billion by 2025;

● Projections put the Gross Transaction Volume (GTV) in the lifestyle industry at $150 – $220 billion by 2022;

● Southeast Asia’s internet economy is estimated at $50 billion and expected to climb 300% in 2025; and

● Consumers in Southeast Asia spend more time on their mobile internet than any other market with an average of 3.6 hours per day.

The partnership between Blocnation and Komodo provides a number of benefits for users including complete anonymity for purchasers, robust security protocols resistant to vulnerabilities faced by other platforms and multi-coin storage in its cryptocurrency lifestyle payment app. The platform also supports atomic and etomic swaps allowing seamless trades between coins that are based on both the Bitcoin protocol and tokens based on the Ethereum protocol.

The excitement behind Blocnation continues to grow with new partnerships forming quickly. VBH Hostels are extremely excited to be a major supporter of BlocNation. Our customers love the freedom that cashless payment offers. They can party, thrill seek and chill without having to worry about fiat! Blocnation will be a new payment option for guests to purchase accommodation, food, beverages and tours. Our customers will be early adopters of Blocnation Tokens and here is why!!!

1. Average age – 26 years old. 90% of our customers are 20 – 29 years old.

2. They are mostly educated and tech savvy

3. They love innovation and value – BlocNation offers both!

Our customers:

1. We accommodate 800 – 1000 guests per night

2. The average stay is 3 nights

3. That is 27,000 bed nights/month with around 9,000 different customers/month staying in our hostels and enjoying our hospitality and tours

4. Most of our customers come from Europe, US, Canada and Australia and we are experiencing growth from Malaysia, China, India and Indonesia.

“VBH hostels have set the benchmark in the Backpacker business in Vietnam. We believe providing our customers with the opportunity to pay in Blocnation Tokens strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading Backpacker hostel chains. We offer quality products and unique experiences and our partnership with Blocnation amplifies this Vision.” – Matt Francis, Vietnam Backpackers Hostels

Real world application

Unlike many other digital currencies that still only have theoretical future applications, the Blocnation Token (BNTN) will fuel PouchNATION’s cashless payment systems. PouchNATION’s network of events, venues, and festivals across Southeast Asia will use BNTN as the standard digital currency. Through the use of NFC technology and a closed loop payment solution, users will benefit from secure, instantaneous transactions whilst organizers and venues save on transaction fees.

“We are excited to be working with Komodo as their first Premier Partner on the world’s first ever dICO”, said Blocnation CEO Graeme Perkins. “Together we are ushering in a new era of secure and borderless cryptocurrency payment options where Blocnation can leverage the technological innovation provided by the Komodo Platform and the market position of PouchNATION for rapid adoption across Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Both the Blocnation and Komodo teams are committed to creating a new standard in digital payments and this is the first of many steps toward towards total “financial inclusion”. For the millions attending and organizing events and those unserved by traditional finance systems, the future is looking bright.

Blocnation’s dICO will begin CET +7 on May 3, 2018, and the BNTN Token will be available for purchase via the website, blocnation.io. For further information and greater detail, the white paper can be downloaded from the blocnation website.

For further information, please contact us at social@blocnation.io

https://blocnation.io/

https://www.instagram.com/pouchnation/

