Build a Digital Workplace with Newgen OmniDocs 10.0

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today released OmniDocs10.0, an enhanced version of its ECM Suite. The version enables faster and accurate processing of documents and allows users to design document processes through a no-code wizard setup. This version offers enriched user experience with an intuitive and refreshed UI/UX.

Newgen OmniDocs 10.0 offers extensive configuration capabilities, allowing customers to personalize the ECM system as per their business, departments, teams, and users. This enables organizationsdrive ECM adoption while making departments more efficient and usersmore productive.

“The suite offers smart tools to capture content from multiple sources, manage it in a secure centralized repository and make information accessible via content-centric processes. It offers flexibility to access or deliver content over mobile and cloud, creating a highly connected and digital workplace,” said Diwakar Nigam, Chairmanand Managing Director, Newgen Software.

Key enhancements offered by the platform include:

· Easy Search Enhancements: Enables faster information access with federated and intuitive search capabilities, such as auto-suggestion, hit highlighting, and others. Optimizes search queries by removing redundant words and phrases

· OmniProcess Wizard: Offers no-code wizard-based design and deployment of document processes across multiple departments and teams with multi-level linear workflows

· OmniProcess Reports: Helps monitor document processing performance of employees with out of the box visual reports. Tracks document process KPIs such as the number of documents or folders uploaded, verified or approved by users

· Google Drive and SharePoint integration: Enables collaborative content creation via Google Drive interface with OmniDocs. Allows archival directly from SharePoint to OmniDocs

OmniDocs 10.0 is highly scalable with large-scale enterprise deployments, managing billions of documents. It has use cases across verticals, such as Banking, BPO, Insurance, Telecom, Healthcare, Legal, Public Sector and others.