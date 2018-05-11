Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup at the Kempinski Hotel Bahía

On the 19th and 20th of May Kempinski Hotel Bahia is hosting the “Sport of Kings” on the Playa Padron, in Estepona. During two days of glamour and exciting polo matches, four international polo teams will compete for the first ‘Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup 2018’.

Matches will be played from 18.00 to 20.00 on Saturday 19th of May and from 12.00 to 14.00 on Sunday 20th of May. There will be a VIP marquee with ticketed entry, entertainment, fabulous food and champagne. VIP packages are available for those who wish to join in the full event of Gala Dinner, Polo Chic Lunch and VIP marquee entrance. Book your VIP tickets by emailing info@costadelsolbeachpolo.com or calling the hotel – 952 80 95 00.

Spectators who just wish to watch the matches can do so for free, simply stroll along the beach and enjoy the action. This is a great opportunity for everyone to come and enjoy this noble sport, and watch top polo players and their horses at close range, right on the sand.

Organiser Isabel de Borbon commented, “I am delighted to bring Beach Polo to the shores of the Costa del Sol and the prestigious Kempinski Hotel Bahía. This has been a very ambitious project that could only be realized with the great support of Estepona’s town hall and the coordination and the enthusiasm of the Kempinski Hotel Bahía since day one.

Beach Polo is an innovative version of traditional Polo being played on smaller size sand arenas where the audience can appreciate the fast polo action at close range. Four international polo teams on around 50 agile polo horses will be competing for the first Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup, captivating spectators and aficionados.”

There are four great international polo teams participating, including “Jolly Roger – King of Polo”, a team which has won many tournaments in Sotogrande and abroad. Spectators can enjoy excellent polo from French, English and Swedish teams and their top polo professionals, such as Jamie Le Hardy and Hernan Pieres.

The tournament is supported by the Estepona Town Hall and powered by Isabel de Borbon and her polo events company Polo4Ever, being the first event of its kind on the Costa del Sol. The principal sponsor is Kempinski Hotel Bahía, other sponsors include Bvlgari, Scapa Sports, Perlage, Ferragamo and Pagani.

Carla Lopes General Manager of the Kempinski Hotel Bahía commented, “We are very pleased to host and sponsor the “Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup” on the 19th and 20th of May, it is the first time for such an event to be held in Estepona, and it also reflects the incredible changes that are taking place in the area. The timing of this event goes hand in hand with the reopening of the hotel after an extensive redesign and the launch of three exciting new dining venues, which we hope many locals will come and enjoy. It is a real pleasure to be able to bring “the Sport of Kings” to Padron Beach in front of the hotel. We look forward to welcoming both polo aficionados and first time spectators to enjoy the exciting matches and great atmosphere.”

Find out more by emailing info@costadelsolbeachpolo.com or visit www.kempinski.com/estepona