Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market US$ 7.2 Billion by 2023

The global colorectal cancer drugs market expected to reach US$ 7.2 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 2.3% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to colorectal polyps screening and improved treatment over the last few decades.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a significant challenge to the healthcare system as one of the leading forms of cancer around the world the third most frequently diagnosed malignancy, after lung and breast cancer. According to American Cancer Society (2017), in the US, an estimated 135,430 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The American Cancer Society’s estimates number of 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States for 2017. Several lifestyle-related factors have been linked to colorectal cancer such as age, family history of colorectal cancer or adenomatous polyps, being overweight or obese, physical inactivity, certain types of diets, smoking, and heavy alcohol use.

The early stages of non-metastatic CRC (stages I-III) can be treated with surgical resection followed by radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy, whereas patients with mCRC generally receive systemic chemotherapy. The drugs approved by USFDA for colon cancer include Avastin (Bevacizumab), Bevacizumab, Camptosar (Irinotecan Hydrochloride), Capecitabine, Cetuximab, Cyramza (Ramucirumab), Eloxatin (Oxaliplatin), Erbitux (Cetuximab), 5-FU (Fluorouracil Injection), Fluorouracil Injection, Irinotecan Hydrochloride, Leucovorin Calcium, Lonsurf (Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride), Nivolumab, Opdivo (Nivolumab), Oxaliplatin, Panitumumab, Ramucirumab, Regorafenib, Stivarga (Regorafenib), Trifluridine and Tipiracil Hydrochloride, Vectibix (Panitumumab), Wellcovorin (Leucovorin Calcium), Xeloda (Capecitabine), Zaltrap (Ziv-Aflibercept), Ziv-Aflibercept. Drug combinations used and approved by USFDA in colon cancer include Capox, Folfiri, Folfiri-Bevacizumab, Folfiri-Cetuximab, Folfox, Fu-Lv, Xeliri, Xelox.

Some common chemotherapy drugs used for colorectal cancer include: 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU), Capecitabine (Xeloda), Irinotecan (Camptosar), Oxaliplatin (Eloxatin), Trifluridine and tipiracil (Lonsurf). Targeted therapy drugs for colorectal cancer include anti- vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapies that stops VEGF from forming new blood vessels and pass nutrients to tumor cells (also known as, anti-angiogenesis therapy). These include monoclonal antibody therapy such as, Bevacizumab (Avastin), Ramucirumab (Cyramza), Ziv-aflibercept (Zaltrap), and Ramucirumab (Cyramza). Anti- epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) therapies target EGFR protein that often appears in high amounts on the surface of cancer cells and helps them grow. These include: Cetuximab (Erbitux), and Panitumumab (Vectibix). Regorafenib (Stivarga) is a type of targeted therapy known as a kinase inhibitor, used to treat advanced colorectal cancer. It blocks several kinase proteins that either help tumor cells grow or help form new blood vessels to feed the tumor. Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) targets PD-1, a protein on immune system cells that normally prevents cells from attacking other cells in the body. Dabrafenib and trametinib, the first BRAF and MEK inhibitor combination drugs are in clinical development. Similarly, Atezolizumab, Binimetinib, Cobimetinib, Encorafenib, Fruquintinib, Lefitolimod, Masitinib, Napabucasin, Nintedanib, Nivolumab, OncoVax, and Pembrolizumab are some of the drugs that are in active phase II and phase III clinical development for colorectal cancer.

Browse Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class – Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors, B-Raf Kinase (BRAF) or MEK Inhibitors – Mitogen-activated Protein Kinase (MAPK) / Extracellular Signal-Regulated Kinase (ERK), Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Chemotherapies and Forecast 2015-2023. The global colorectal cancer drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global colorectal cancer drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global colorectal cancer drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global colorectal cancer drugs market and profiled in this report include AB Science, Amgen, Array BioPharma, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Elli Lilly, Genentech (Roche), Hutchison MediPharma, Merck & Co., Mologen, Regeneron, Sanofi, Sumitomo Dainippon, Taiho Pharmaceutical, and Vaccinogen.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors

1.2. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

1.3. Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors

1.4. BRAF or MEK Inhibitors (MAPK/ERK kinase)

1.5. Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors

1.6. Immunomodulators

1.7. Chemotherapies

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. AB Science

3.2. Amgen

3.3. Array BioPharma

3.4. Bayer

3.5. Boehringer Ingelheim

3.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.7. Elli Lilly

3.8. Genentech (Roche)

3.9. Hutchison MediPharma

3.10. Merck & Co.

3.11. Mologen

3.12. Regeneron

3.13. Sanofi

3.14. Sumitomo Dainippon

3.15. Taiho Pharmaceutical

3.16. Vaccinogen

