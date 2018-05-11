Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Treatment Market US$ 4.6 Billion by 2023

The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market expected to reach US$ 4. billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 13.1% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to increasing drug prices and rapid approval of new treatments.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, but serious lung disease. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 100,000 people in the United States have IPF, and approximately 30,000 to 40,000 new cases are found each year. Worldwide, IPF affects 13 to 20 out of every 100,000 people. Common comorbid medical conditions found in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis include chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, obstructive sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and coronary artery disease. According to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, the mon-pharmacologic management of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) to manage symptoms and prevent future complications includes home pulse oximetry, pulmonary rehabilitation, vaccination, weight management, and lung transplantation. In the United States; in 2013, PF accounted for nearly half of all lung transplants performed.

Several different medications have been used for the treatment of PF. Corticosteroids (prednisone), Cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan), Azathioprine (Imuran), Mycophenolate mofetil (Cellcept, Myfortic), N-acetylcysteine (NAC), Nintedanib (Ofev), Pirfenidone (Esbriet, Pirfenex, Pirespa), and Proton pump inhibitors (Prilsec OTC, Nexium, others). Some of the therapeutic approaches currently being studied include anti-fibrotic therapies, inhibitors of “growth factor” proteins, stem cell therapies, and genetic research. In 2014, US-FDA approved two anti-fibrotic medications are drugs that inhibit or reduce fibrosis in the lung: Ofev (nintedanib) and Esbriet (pirfenidone) for the treatment of patients with IPF.

and Forecast 2015-2023. The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), patient numbers by disease severity and by country (U.S., Japan, U.K. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market and profiled in this report include Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Biogen, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, FibroGen, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inventiva Pharma, MediciNova, Inc., Merck & Co. (Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Promedior, Inc., Prometheus Laboratories, Inc., and Shionogi & Company.

1. Treatment Type

1.1. Pharmacological Treatment – Drug (Brand)

1.1.1. Pirfenidone (Esbriet)

1.1.2. Nintedanib (Ofev)

1.1.3. Generic Pirfenidone

1.2. Non-pharmacological Treatment

1.2.1. Oxygen Therapy

1.2.2. Pulmonary Rehabilitation

1.2.3. Mechanical Ventilation

1.2.4. Lung Transplantation

1.2.5. Other Non-Pharmacological Treatment

2. Patients (Disease Severity)

2.1. Mild

2.2. Moderate

2.3. Severe

3. Pipeline Analysis

3.1. AEOL-10150

3.2. Lebrikizumab

3.3. Tipelukast

3.4. Tralokinumab

3.5. FG-3019

3.6. Simtuzumab

3.7. BMS-986020

3.8. AF-219

3.9. SAR156597

3.10. BG00011

3.11. PRM-151

3.12. PBI-4050

4. Geography

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals

5.2. Baxter International

5.3. Biogen, Inc.

5.4. Boehringer Ingelheim

5.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5.6. FibroGen, Inc.

5.7. Gilead Sciences

5.8. Inventiva Pharma

5.9. MediciNova, Inc.

5.10. Merck & Co. (Afferent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.11. Promedior, Inc.

5.12. Prometheus Laboratories, Inc.

5.13. Shionogi & Company

