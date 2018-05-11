Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems for Cancer Therapy Market US$ 21.2 Billion by 2023

The global novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy market expected to reach US$ 21.2 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 16.6% over the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of various types of cancer such as bile duct, colorectal, liver, pancreatic cancers, and its significant benefits over other conventional therapies.

According to the online cancer database GLOBOCAN by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), globally 14.1 million people were diagnosed with cancers (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) during 2012 as compared to 12.7 million in 2008. The incidence rate is expected to reach 15.2 million and 17.1 million in 2015 and 2020, respectively. In terms of geographic distribution, the novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Additionally, each region has been segmented into respective major countries such as the U.S. and Canada (North America); Germany, the U.K., (Europe); Brazil, Mexico (Latin America); Japan, China, India (Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of global market in 2016 followed by Europe region.

Novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) are capable of controlling the rate of drug delivery, sustaining the duration of therapeutic activity and targeting the drug to the disease tissue leading to better therapeutic effect with minimum side effects. Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) have numerous points of interest, which comprise better therapy by increasing the efficacy and duration of drug activity, improved patient compliance through reduced dosing frequency. It provides appropriate routes of administration and enhanced targeting for a particular site to anticipate hurtful reactions. The Different types of advanced drug delivery approach like polymeric Nano capsules, nanoparticles, liposomes, nanoemulsion, microsphere, microcapsules, hydrogels have been expressed utilizing bioactive and plant extracts. NDDS have significant advantages over conventional therapy for cancer treatment, which include improved solubility and bioavailability, low toxicity, maximum therapeutic effect, sustained and controlled drug delivery, improvement of stability and batter security from physical and biochemical degradation. Lipoproteins, nanoparticles, Microspheres etc. as advanced drug delivery systems have become an attractive field of new research and measured excellent candidates with great potential in the area of novel drug delivery systems.

Visit Novel Drug Delivery Systems for Cancer Therapy Market by Technology (Embolization Particles – Drug Eluting Beads, Polyvinyl Alcohol Particles, Microspheres, Gelatin-Based Embolization Devices, Selective Internal Radiation Therapy, Holmium-Based Microspheres; Liquid Embolics – Onyx (LES and HD-500), TRUFILL nBCA LES; Nanoparticles, and Forecast 2015-2023. The global novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global novel drug delivery systems for cancer therapy market and included in this report are Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation, Bind Therapeutics, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG plc, CeloNova BioSciences, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Cospheric LLC, Covidien, plc, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, EmboMedics, Inc., Kobo Products, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Mo-Sci Corporation, Nanobiotix, Polysciences, Inc., Sirtex Medical, Inc. and Terumo Medical Corporation.

1. Technology

1.1. Embolization Particles

1.1.1. Drug Eluting Beads

1.1.2. Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Particles

1.1.3. Microspheres

1.1.4. Gelatin-Based Embolization Devices

1.1.5. Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)/ Radioembolization

1.1.6. Holmium-based Microspheres

1.2. Liquid Embolics

1.2.1. Onyx (LES and HD-500)

1.2.2. TRUFILL nBCA LES

1.3. Nanoparticles

2. Geography (Region, Country)

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation

3.2. Bind Therapeutics

3.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

3.4. BTG plc

3.5. CeloNova BioSciences, Inc.

3.6. Cook Medical, Inc.

3.7. Cospheric LLC

3.8. Covidien, plc

3.9. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

3.10. EmboMedics, Inc.

3.11. Kobo Products, Inc.

3.12. Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

3.13. Mo-Sci Corporation

3.14. Nanobiotix

3.15. Polysciences, Inc.

3.16. Sirtex Medical, Inc.

3.17. Terumo Medical Corporation

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/novel-drug-delivery-systems-cancer-therapy-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com