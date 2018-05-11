Package Central for InDesign Is Now Available on New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions announces that Package Central for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Package Central automates InDesign packaging by processing files from watched hot folders. The software offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF/IDML export and more. Users can now purchase Package Central directly on Adobe Exchange which makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces that Package Central for Adobe InDesign is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange. Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from watched hot folders (https://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.1679.html). Package Central automatically collects InDesign files from hot folders on a central system leaving operator workstations free from the document packaging process.

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

Under Package Central workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to hot folders that reside on a network. The software then automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links using workflow settings assigned to each hot folder.

Package Central performs all its tasks automatically on a dedicated Mac workstation and can run absolutely unattended. It offers the following key features:

-Automatically collect InDesign files from watched hot folders

-Create hot folders for various packaging workflows

-Create PDF and IDML files automatically

-Automatic e-mail notifications of process stages and errors

-Variable folder names

-Serves unlimited users on a network

-Update modified links automatically and check for errors

-Detailed processing logs

Pricing and Availability:

Package Central can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for US$149.95 as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals increase their profits through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.