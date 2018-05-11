Poker Sports League, Season 2, starts with a BANG!

The much awaited finals of Poker Sports League 2018 kick started today in Goa, at Deltin Royale and the poker enthusiasts seem to not get enough of it!!

Season 2 of PSL commenced to woo the sport’s fans & shall keep them on their toes till May 13th with each minute unfolding a turning point in the game . The league has already found a great deal of followers for itself with the kind of participation it is seeing from all across the world & further promises to unfold a lot of excitement over the next few days.

Amongst today’s notable performers was Ankit Takle, first player in PSL to have won 2 Live Qualifiers back to back. Romit Advani, mentor of Gujarat Falcons chose his Live Qualifier Ankit Takle for the Heads Up event on Day 1 of Poker Sports League season 2 who faced International fame Kevin Macphee in Round 2. The arena roared with cheers when the Mumbaikar busted the WSOP bracelet winner in a intense hand.

Poker Sports League is one of a kind Poker Legaue in the world, which give any talented poker player, a chance to play under the guidance of top poker players & compete against established names in the industry to take home not only a well deserved prize money but also glory & fame for themselves. You could catch the drama being unfolded when the league gets telecasted on DSport from 11th – 17th June 2018 at 9PM.

The series has just begun & is scheduled to conclude with a juicy cash prize pool of worth Rs. 4.5 crore on May 13th, 2018.