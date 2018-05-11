Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The global ultrasonic NDT equipment market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market is influenced by the expansion in the aerospace & defense sector, growth in the wind energy sector and emergence of new avenues for natural gas market. Furthermore, growth in the electrical vehicle sales, use of array equipment in radiography and the need for customization of ultrasonic NDT equipment are the factors expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled manpower, rise in pipeline sabotage threats are the factors hindering the growth of ultrasonic NDT equipment market.

The global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment market is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by the end of 2023 with 9.87% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players:

GE Inspection Technologies (U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Sonatest (U.K.)

Danatronic (U.S.)

Eddyfi (Canada)

James Instruments (U.S.)

NDT Systems (U.S.)

PaR systems (U.S.)

Qualitest International (Canada)

Trinity NDT (India)

Segments:

Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market, End-User

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation

Aerospace and defense sector

Automotive and Transportation industry

Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

Regional Analysis:

North America was the largest market for ultrasonic NDT equipment market due to increasing focus by automotive manufacturers to increase its production processes in U.S. Among other countries in North-America, U.S. is dominating the ultrasonic NDT equipment and Canada is expected to grow over the forecast period whereas Europe is growing at a stable rate over the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.77% from 2017 to 2023. The region is attributed to the increasing safety regulations, rapid prototyping and industrialization among others. Also, the expansion in the aerospace and defense sector is expected to boost the market. Whereas, factors such as lack of skilled workforce and the equipment being expensive for testing are stopping the market to grow in the European region.

Intended Audience:

Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

