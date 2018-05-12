Suncity School Celebrates motherhood in a unique way

May 12, 2018, Gurugram: Suncity World School celebrated the essence of motherhood through commemorating Mother’s Day. The occasion also served as a perfect occasion to host an Investiture Ceremony of the newly-appointed Student Council.

The event commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guests namely Dr. Minoti Chatterjee, Renowned Educationist & Ex-Principal, Kamla Nehru College, Delhi University & Mrs. Ren​​​​​​​​u Dosaj, an educationist who taught at Loreto Convent Tara hall, Shimla and St. Francis High School, Amritsar.

A token of gratitude for the mothers was presented by the students. A rendition of a hymn dedicated to Mother Mary enthralled the audience. The highlight of the ceremony was the dance drama- Chandalika penned by famous Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore.

The Investiture ceremony kickstarted with the introduction of post holders. The new council members were bestowed with the sashes and badges by their mothers. A total of 65 post holders were felicitated for the session 2018-19.

The chief guests lit the ‘Flame of Duty’ and the solemn oath was administered by the Guest of Honour, Dr. Minoti Chatterjee. The charter of duties was presented to the head boy and the head girl by Mrs. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School.

On the occasion, Chief Guest Renu Dosraj said, “Integrity, tolerance, respect, courage and compassion come from the sanskars that you imbibe from your family and teachers. It forms your roots that you will hold firmly even during adverse circumstances whereas jealousy, malice, hatred will destroy your own happiness.”

“A mother is an epitome of compassion and sacrifice and plays a dominant role in the upbringing of a child. This occasion expresses heartfelt gratitude towards mothers’ contribution in students’ lives. We also observe an Investiture Ceremony on this day to make mothers feel proud of their wards,” said Ms. Rupa Chakravarty, Principal, Suncity School.

The Chief Guests conferred the awards and prizes to the students. The ceremony concluded with a note of gratitude by head girl, Trisha Chatterjee, followed by the National Anthem