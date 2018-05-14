Asteria Inn & Suites- The Best Budget Hotel in the Town

Tours and trips are meant to be all fun and frolic – not travails and troubles. However, unluckily such stories do not always have a happy ending. Many leisure breaks end up like a tsunami; leaving behind a monetary mess that may take months or some time even and years to clean-up. Affordable lodging is always a big issue whenever you visit a new place. The lack of economical lodgings many times creates a dent to the holidaymaker’s plans. But do not worry if you are coming to Hastings town as it the perfect holiday destination that has no dearth of cheap hotels.

Asteria Inn & Suites is one of the best Cheap Hotels in Hastings which help all the holidaymakers to make their vacations pleasurable, super relaxing and memorable. By staying at this prominent lodging facility, you can explore all the popular and stunning destination of the town at its best. It is situated at the main location of the town and consequently offers easily accessibility to most of the places. To all the guests, the hotel provides an array range of guestrooms at the budget-friendly prices. You can reserve the well decorated and well-equipped rooms of this accommodation facility according to your preference and budget in just a few clicks of a mouse.

Some in-room amenities available at our property are comfortable king or queen size beds, air-conditioner, flat screen cable television, microwave, refrigerator, hair dryer, eating table and chairs, iron and ironing board, stylish bathroom with extended size bath tubs for extreme pleasure.

To all our valued customers, we also give facility of free local calls and Wi-Fi so that they can get connected with their family, friends and loved ones easily during their trip. Other clean and comfortable accommodation, the hotel also render facilities like parking, 24 hour reception desk, extended stay to the guests.

The best thing is the hotel provides both smoking and non-smoking room option facility to the travelers and consequently here you choose a room according to your specific needs. So if you are looking for the best Hastings accommodation for your next trip, then our prestigious hotel would be the great option for you!

