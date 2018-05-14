Sugar Alternative Market Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and CAGR of 4.65% by Foresight to 2023

Sugar Alternative Market:

Sugar alternative are food additives or ingredients which are used in the food and beverages as a substitute for sugar. Sugar alternative provides a sweet taste like sugar and offer less energy as compare to the sugar. Sugar alternative comes in various forms such as powder & cube and others. Sugar alternative enhances the shelf life of the prepared food which is considered to be one of the significant reasons of the rising growth of sugar alternative. The availability of sugar alternative enables the food manufacturers to frame a good tasting sweet food which offers less calorie and it is safe for the teeth and general health.

The global Sugar Alternative Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of health among the consumer in the developing economies. Also, consumers are increasingly preferring low calorie and healthier foods which in turn positively accelerates the sales of sugar alternative products during the forecast period of 2017-2023. On the other hand, processed food products are gaining acceptance among the consumers which is expected to upsurge the sales of sugar alternative during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement of product development coupled with the technological advancement is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the rising growth of sugar alternative during the review period. Also, the price fluctuation of sugar is anticipated to fuel the sales of sugar alternative in the near future.

The key players profiled in the sugar alternative market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Roquette Freres S.A. (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

Key Findings: North America dominates the sugar alternative market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period of 2017-2023. China is estimated to create a favorable environment for the increasing growth of Asia Pacific region.

Sugar alternatives have been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of high fructose syrup, high intensity sweeteners, and low intensity sweeteners. High intensity sweeteners have been further segmented into Stevia, Aspertame, Cyclamate, Sucralose, Saccharin, Ace-K and others. Low intensity sweeteners have been further segmented into D-Tagatose, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Maltitol and others.

Sugar alternative market has been segmented on the basis of application, which comprises of food, beverages, cosmetic & personal care and others. Food segment has been further segmented into dairy, bakery & confectionery, frozen and others.

Sugar Alternative market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as store based and non-store based. Store based distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers and others.

Regional Analysis: Global sugar alternative market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. This is attributed to the increasing awareness of the healthy food habits and increasing disposable income of consumers. Also, the new product launch by the key players in the sugar alternative market is anticipated to stimulate the sales of sugar alternative in the North American countries. Europe is estimated to account for one quarter of the overall market of global sugar alternative market in the year of 2017. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global sugar alternative market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

