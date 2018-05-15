Kangovou Educates Mothers On The Benefits Of Bento Lunch Boxes

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) May 8, 2018 – Kangovou recently released a blog about bento lunch boxes to educate the consumer on the advantages of using them. Bento lunch boxes are designed with small compartments that separate different kinds and sizes of food.Their design allows a person to avoid a jumbled mix of different kinds of food in their lunchbox. Instead, food is neatly organized and separated, and remains fresh throughout the day. Bento lunch boxes are also a perfect for an on-the-go lunch, especially for children who bring their lunches to school.

Bento lunch boxes originated in Japan and have a lengthy history, dating all the way back to Samurai warriors..They are designed for an on-the-go lifestyle, and if packed properly, won’t spill or cause a mess, making a commute easier and hassle-free. Bento lunch boxes are suited perfectly for mothers who usually pack a lunch for their kids to take to school. Because kids can be messy with their food, having special compartments to separate dishes makes it less likely for your child to make messes. Also, having separate dividers and compartments makes parents’ lives easier when portioning different kinds and amounts of food in their child’s lunch. Parents also enjoy bento lunch boxes because they can become more creative when designing the perfect lunch for their child.

Bento lunch boxes also encourage parents to pack healthy lunches for themselves and their children. Portion control becomes easier with separate compartments of different sizes, and bento boxes allow for many varieties of food to be stored freshly and easily. More space makes bento boxes ideal for separate servings of rice, vegetables, fruits and grains. Instead of just packing one big sandwich, bento box owners can feel empowered to make healthier food choices for themselves or their children without sacrificing taste or freshness.

Kangovou is dedicated to selling dishware that are free of harmful plastics and make it easier and more convenient to enjoy a healthy life for both adults and children. They strive to promote healthy lifestyles with chemical free products that don’t harm or pollute, and encourage consumers to incorporate healthy cooking with their product line. Their dishware is unique because it is much stronger, more durable, and environmentally friendly than most competition. Also, Kangovou prides itself on the versatility of its products and promotes a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle in conjunction with the use of their dishes. They are an example of a company that strives to eradicate BPA’s from any manufactured plastics. For more information visit their website at https://www.kangovou.com/. You can also find them at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway Suite 105-99, Raleigh, NC 27617.

