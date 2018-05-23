Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. Assists Individuals in Acquiring a Working Visa

Reports show that the demand for workers in the US would rise this summer. Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. helps individuals acquire a work visa and ease the staff shortage in the country.

[PROVO, 24/5/2018] – Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. helps individuals resolve immigration cases in Utah. It provides competent legal advice and develops a legal strategy that suits clients’ circumstances.

The firm assists clients in getting family, fiancé, and spousal visas. It also helps acquire work visas for seasonal workers, which would be in-demand during the summer.

The Surge in Summer Jobs

The Wall Street Journal reports that different industries, such as the fisheries, landscaping, food processing, and tourism, fuel the demand for low-skilled, foreign workers this summer. The law, however, allows only 66,000 visas per year — a number that’s not enough to fill the vacancies.

As a result, the US government will make about 15,000 additional H-2B visas (for temporary or seasonal non-agricultural workers) available for foreign workers in the coming months.

Acquiring a Working Visa

Getting a working visa, as well as dealing with other immigration issues, can be a daunting and complex process. So, Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. guides clients throughout the legal process. Its experienced immigration lawyers take the legal burden off the clients’ shoulders so they can focus on their work and families.

Buhler Thomas Law, P.C. helps individuals acquire a work visa, so they could help ease the summer staff shortage in the US. Apart from H-2B visas, it also processes:

• H-1B (persons in specialty occupations)

• H-2A (seasonal agricultural workers)

• H-3 (trainees other than medical or academic)

• L (intracompany transferees)

• O-1 (individuals with extraordinary ability or achievement)

• O-2 (persons accompanying an O-1)

• P-1 (individual or team athletes or members of an entertainment group)

• P-2 (artists under a reciprocal exchange program)

• P-3 (artists who perform under a cultural program)

• Q-1 (participants in an international exchange program)

