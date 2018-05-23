La Trobe University, Australia Celebrates 200,000th Graduate

Amid a sky of confetti and thunderous applause, La Trobe University Welcomed International Student Harsha Iruvaram as its 200,000th Graduate.

Mr Iruvaram was awarded a Master of International Business after two years of study at the University’s Melbourne campus at Bundoora.

Donned in his regalia gown and cap, Mr Iruvaram said the announcement came as a complete surprise.

“It feels unbelievable and this will stay forever with me.”

The 26-year-old is the 200,000th graduate since records began almost 50 years ago.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar, congratulated Harsha Iruvaram on helping mark a special milestone in the University’s history.

“Harsha is a very clever young man and it was wonderful to see the look on his face as he was announced the 200,000th graduate,” Professor Dewar said.

“Harsha is a hard working individual, who is passionate about his field and always ready to take on the next challenge. He represents what it means to be a La Trobe student.”

“La Trobe is proud to officially welcome Harsha into its alumni community and we look forward to celebrating our next 200,000 graduates over the coming years.”

Harsha – who moved to Australia from his hometown of Hyderabad – said while leaving his life in India was hard, he felt immensely proud of his decision to study at La Trobe.

“I love the campus, I love La Trobe. International Business is what attracted me,” Mr Iruvaram said.

“It had the subjects that I wanted to do – customer relationship management, dealing with different nationalities and different cultures.”

His title of 200,000th graduate is yet another achievement in what has already been a big year for Harsha.

“I got engaged at the start of this year, graduated in the middle of the year and will be getting married at the end of the year,” Mr Iruvaram said.

“All life changing moments in one year. I don’t think it can get any better.”

From India, fiancé Pravallika Anjuri watched the graduation ceremony via La Trobe’s live stream. Meanwhile, Harsha surprised his parents with a simple text.

“I sent my mum a picture. She was so thrilled she called me back… in the middle of the ceremony.”

Harsha aims to continue his career in Business and specialize in Digital Marketing. Since earning his degree, he has landed a Marketing Management Internship with Smart Solutions.

