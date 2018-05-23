Research Report on Natural Savoury Flavours Market 2027

Global Natural Savoury Flavours Market: Overview

Growing consumer inclination towards natural food ingredients and products has led savoury ingredient manufacturers to develop distinct and innovative flavours for enhancing the product line in food and beverage products. Savoury flavours are mouth-watering, bold, distinctive, classic, fresh, authentic, rich, comforting and aromatic food flavours. In the past recent years, the global savoury flavour market has been experiencing a significant growth. Increasing consumer preference for the ready to eat processed foods coupled with the rapid consumption of non – vegetarian food products, increasing preference of consumers for specific flavours, savoury flavours market is anticipated to record significant growth. In addition to the consumer acceptance for more spicy and ethnic cuisines, changing lifestyle people now want to have flavour of home cooked spicy old flavours for instant food such as noodles, purees and sauces across the globe is expected to drive high demand for savoury flavour in the food and beverage products.

Global Natural Savoury Flavours Market: Drivers and Restraints

The natural savoury flavour market is expected to grow over the next few years due to the rapid growth of the consumption of meat products among the consumers. Health conscious consumers prefer purchasing natural flavoured beverages derived from fresh fruits and vegetables as they are rich in anti-oxidants. Increasing demand for the healthier and nutritious ingredients along with product launches such as hot and spicy flavoured products by companies is one of the key factors fuelling market growth. For instance, chilli hot flavour is being promoted by the processed food companies across the globe. Furthermore, consumer preference for spicy and ethnic cuisines drives the innovation in the spicy flavour by the major players of the market for natural savoury flavours. Apart from increasing demand for health and wellness foods, factors that are propelling the growth of savoury flavours market include high demand for sauces and seasonings, owing to consumer inclination for restaurant quality meals and fine dining experience at home, regulations banning the use artificial flavoured products, advanced technological innovation in flavours and additional health benefits of some natural savoury flavours.

Global Natural Savoury Flavours Market: Region wise Outlook

The global natural savoury flavours market is divided into seven regions, namely seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In APEJ market, China is expected to grow exponentially holding the market leader position for during the forecast period. This is attributed to growing demand of customer for the processed food such as noodles and savoury snacks, thereby bolstering the natural savoury flavours market. Growing trend of organized retail and e-commerce has provided consumer’s exposure to premium quality products primarily in countries such as South Africa, Brazil, driving the natural flavours market growth in these emerging countries.

