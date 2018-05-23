Yardly Helps Declutter Garages with Space-Saving Garden Sheds

Yardly offers a range of garden sheds that allow the functional use of outdoor space. Each product is made of UV-resistant polypropylene, made to suit Australian lifestyles.

[AUSTRALIA, 23/5/2018] – Yardly, an online retailer of outdoor storage solutions in Australia, offers space-saving garden sheds. The garden sheds are ideal for decluttering and freeing up indoor space and making functional use of outdoor space.

Durable, Cost-Effective Sheds

Yardly sources their range of garden sheds from Keter Plastic, a leading global manufacturer of resin-based storage and furniture for homes and gardens. Keter has specifically designed their garden sheds to combine the durability of plastic with functional design.

All garden sheds are made of polypropylene, a cost-effective alternative to metal and timber, which are susceptible to rusting and rotting. With UV-resistant properties, Keter garden sheds can withstand weather conditions in Australia. Each product comes in kit-form to eliminate complex assembly.

A Garden Shed for Every Storage Requirement

Yardly’s range of garden sheds is available in a variety of sizes that will suit different storage requirements.

The Factor 8×11 Garden Shed is the biggest one in the catalogue. Its floor and headspace are big enough to be used as a workshop, outdoor room, gym room, artist’s studio or sauna room.

For a bigger outdoor hideaway, the Keter Oakland 1175 Studio Premium Garden Shed delivers a rustic and rigged studio with a durable shingle style roof panelling. This garden shed features a DUOTECH wall technology that gives homeowners the freedom to customise the shed.

For slimmer and narrower storage requirements, Yardly offers the Keter Manor 4×6 Garden Shed. It allows the use of narrow spaces in homes, such as in between the home and fence or spaces in between townhouses or duplex yards.

Each garden shed comes with its own robust floor so there is no slab required. Some garden sheds in the catalogue do not require council approval to install due to their compact size.

About Yardly

As a trusted online retailer and leading distributor of polypropylene storage units, Yardly delivers durable, low-maintenance products specifically suited to the Australian lifestyle. Yardly handpicks every product in their range based on industry studies and market research.

To learn more about the company and their range of products, visit https://yardly.com.au.