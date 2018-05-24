Application Lifecycle Management Market Size to reach $3.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Application Lifecycle Management Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Lifecycle Management Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Software Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Application Lifecycle Management Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market

Application Lifecycle Management Market Size

The Web Based Applications market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Market by Platform in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Mobile Based Applications market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Application Lifecycle Management Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $610.4 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/application-lifecycle-management-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, CollabNet, CA Technologies, Inc., Digité, Inflectra, Intland Software, Siemens AG, and Atlassian.

Global Application Lifecycle Management Market Size Segmentation

By Solution

Software

Services

Professional

Managed

By Platform

Mobile Based Applications

Web Based Applications

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America Application Lifecycle Management Market

US Application Lifecycle Management Market

Canada Application Lifecycle Management Market

Mexico Application Lifecycle Management Market

Rest of Global Application Lifecycle Management Market

Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market

Germany Application Lifecycle Management Market

UK Application Lifecycle Management Market

France Application Lifecycle Management Market

Russia Application Lifecycle Management Market

Spain Application Lifecycle Management Market

Italy Application Lifecycle Management Market

Rest of Europe Application Lifecycle Management Market

Asia Pacific Application Lifecycle Management Market

China Application Lifecycle Management Market

Japan Application Lifecycle Management Market

India Application Lifecycle Management Market

South Korea Application Lifecycle Management Market

Singapore Application Lifecycle Management Market

Malaysia Application Lifecycle Management Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Application Lifecycle Management Market

LAMEA Application Lifecycle Management Market

Brazil Application Lifecycle Management Market

Argentina Application Lifecycle Management Market

UAE Application Lifecycle Management Market

Saudi Arabia Application Lifecycle Management Market

South Africa Application Lifecycle Management Market

Nigeria Application Lifecycle Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Application Lifecycle Management Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Micro Focus

CollabNet

CA Technologies, Inc.

Digité

Inflectra

Intland Software

Siemens AG

Atlassian

