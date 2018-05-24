This report studies the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries;
The global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market is valued at 3586.2 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 7187.6 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.44% between 2017 and 2025.
The major players in global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market include
- Sensitech, Inc.
- ORBCOMM
- Testo
- Rotronic
- ELPRO-BUCHS AG
- Emerson
- Nietzsche Enterprise
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Signatrol
- Haier Biomedical
- Monnit Corporation
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with revenue, market share and growth rate of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
- North America
- China
- Europe
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Southeast Asia
- Others
On the basis of product, the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market is primarily split into
- Hardware
- Software
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
- Food and Beverages
- Pharma & Healthcare
- Others
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview1
1.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Overview1
1.1.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Scope1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook2
1.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)2
1.2.1 North America Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook4
1.2.2 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook5
1.2.3 Rest of Asia Pacific Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook6
1.2.4 China Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook7
1.2.5 LAMEA Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook8
1.2.6 Southeast Asia Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Status and Outlook9
1.3 Classification of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Product10
