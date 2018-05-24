Global Research on 5G Infrastructure Market Radiant Insights,Inc

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of 5G Infrastructure.

In this report, the global 5G Infrastructure market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of 5G Infrastructure in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global 5G Infrastructure market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cisco

NEC

Qualcomm

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Mediatek

Cavium

Qorvo

Huawei

LG Electronics

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Core Network Technology

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Table of Contents

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Research Report 2018

1 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5G Infrastructure

1.2 5G Infrastructure Segment By Core Network Technology

1.2.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Core Network Technology (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Production Market Share By Core Network Technology (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

1.2.4 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

1.2.5 Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)