High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2026

High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market- Snapshot

High purity aluminum oxide is often termed as high purity alumina. It is a high-value, white, granular chemical produced commercially either by treating aluminum with specific chemicals or through use of other aluminous feed stock. Some of the most commonly used processes for high purity alumina production include alkoxide process, thermal decomposition process, choline hydrolysis process, and modified Bayer process.

One of the most prominent applications of high purity alumina is its use in LED production. Sapphire produced using high purity alumina as raw material is used as a substrate for LEDs.

Single crystal sapphire is characterized by favorable chemicals stability and mechanical properties, rendering it ideal for use in the electronics industry, especially in LED production. Another key use of sapphire is in the semiconductor application. Single crystal sapphire boules, which are produced using high purity alumina, are sliced into wafers. The wafers are used for a variety of semiconductor-related applications. In Li-ion batteries, high purity alumina is utilized as separator coating. These batteries are primarily consumed by electric vehicles and electronic devices. Other applications include alumina ceramics, abrasives, separation membrane, and translucent cosmetics.

Prominent product types offered in the high purity alumina market are 4N high purity alumina–99.99%, 5N high purity alumina–99.999%, and 6N high purity alumina– 99.9999%. The 4N grade of high purity alumina has impurity level of only 0.01%, with purity level of 99.99%.

It is commonly used in LEDs, energy storage capacitors, and lithium-ion batteries as well as in decorative and bright-finish applications. 5N grade high purity alumina has impurity level of only 0.001%, with purity level of 99.999%. It is used in liquid crystal display (LCD) and semiconductor industries in sputtering and thin film applications. High purity alumina 6N grade has impurity level of only 0.0001% with purity level of 99.9999%. It is used in sputtering and thin film applications. In addition, it is utilized in abrasive, alumina ceramics, separation membranes, etc.

