Shortening Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Shortening Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Shortening Market by source (palm stearin, hydrogenated veg oil, animal based, butter, tallow, and lard) and by application (bakery, confectionary, snacks and savoury) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Shortening Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Shortening Market. Furthermore, volume of butter is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7% owing to increasing production of animal based shortenings globally. Among animal based shortening butter forms major part followed by tallow and lard.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global shortening market by source, application, and region. The source includes edible oils and animal sources. Similarly, application includes bakery, snacks and confectionary segment, other applications include domestic uses.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Company Profiles

Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, ABF Plc.Royal, DSM N.V., Kerry Group Plc. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Wilmar International.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of shortening globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Shortening. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Shortening market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the Global Shortening Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to shortening market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliance, supports, and barriers in the shortening market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on shortening market in the short run as well as in the long run. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the shortening market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Shortening Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Shortening Market

4. Global Shortening Market Analysis, by Source 2017 – 2023

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Palm Stearin

4.3. Hydrogenated Veg Oil

4.4. Animal Based

4.4.1. Butter

4.4.2. Tallow

4.4.3. Lard

5. Global Shortening Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Bakery

5.2.1. Biscuits

5.2.2. Bread and bread based products

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Confectionary

5.4. Snacks and savoury

5.5. Others

6. Global Shortening Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Shortening Market by Source

6.1.2 North America Shortening Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Shortening Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Shortening Market by Source

6.2.2 Europe Shortening Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Shortening Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Shortening Market by Source

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Shortening Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Shortening Market by Country

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Shortening Market by Source

6.4.2 RoW Shortening Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Shortening Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Cargill Inc.

7.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7.3. ABF Plc.

7.4. Royal DSM N.V.

7.5. Kerry Group Plc.

7.6. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

7.7. Wilmar International