The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer Offers Divorce Assistance and Advice in Related Matters

Couples in NM who are planning to undergo divorce must hire the services of the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer to receive proper legal advice. The law firm has years of experience in divorce law and can handle related criminal defense representation.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 5/24/2018] – In New Mexico, a person or his/her spouse must have resided in the state for at least six months to be qualified to file for a divorce. It is not a requirement for both spouses to agree to a divorce since one spouse cannot force the other to stay in the marriage. If the couple decides to divorce, however, there are certain factors that may or may not hinder a divorce settlement, such as joint assets, debt, children, or unequal income may.

To protect their interest and the interest of their children, couples need to hire an experienced divorce attorney such as the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer, a lawyer based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The law firm is an experienced practitioner in divorce proceedings and can give appropriate advice and assistance in related matters.

Experience

Dorene A. Kuffer carries over 30 years of experience and legal expertise. She helps clients receive what they are entitled to during the divorce. This is important for complex divorces with multiple assets, interests, and children involved.

Knowledge in Criminal Defense

On top of divorce law, the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer also has experience in criminal defense – a rare combination among divorce attorneys. It is a benefit, however, since it allows the team to provide better legal defense for divorcing individuals slapped with a domestic abuse complaint and may require legal protection.

Prenuptial and Postnuptial Agreement

To avoid divorce settlements, some couples may sign prenuptial agreements. A prenuptial agreement is not a sign of mistrust or a contingency plan in case of divorce, but rather a signed agreement about how the couple will live apart (e.g. handling finances, how they would raise their children, what happens in case one spouse dies).

In other cases, couples sign a postnuptial agreement after the marriage to strengthen the relationshipfurther. This agreement is legal in many states including New Mexico.Spouses can execute an agreementwith their lawyer.

The law firm offers these two arrangements, which couples can use to avoid the hassle and emotional turmoil of divorce settlements while strengthening their relationship before or after the marriage.

About the Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kufferoffers legal services to individuals in New Mexico and Illinois. The office handles family law (i.e. divorce, child custody disputes, legal separation, etc.) and criminal law (i.e. traffic, misdemeanors, felony, death penalty, etc.).

DoreneKuffer earned her Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Child and Family Law from Loyola University’s Chicago School of Law. She has over 30 years of experience in criminal and family law. She is licensed to practice before the 10th District Court, Supreme Court, Tax Court, and in all magistrate, metropolitan, and district courts in New Mexico.

Schedule an appointment with https://www.kufferlaw.com/ today for legal counsel in divorce and criminal cases.