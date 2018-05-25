Cell Culture Market is Projected to Reach USD 11,210.7 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2018 to 2025

Increasing R&D activities of healthcare, biological, and stem cell applications has enhanced the demand of molecular biological activities which is further projected to persist a vibrant aspect for market growth. . The introduction of advanced technologies such as rDNA technique, proteomic & genomic shaping, and genetic engineering has made the cell culture technology as an indispensable tool.

Scope of the Report:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases has led to the firm growth of cell culture technology applications in drug discovery, cancer diagnosis and biologics production. Rising growth in the number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines and increasing funding for cell-based research will also influenced the market positively. Furthermore, growing application of single-use technologies and rising demand for mAbs are few factor projected to spur the market growth. . Additionally, affluence from various applications such as genetic engineering, research model systems, and continuous research related to cellular functions and stem cell research is also expected to drive the cell culture process globally.

Cell culture technology includes several complications including raw material supply and fully traceable botanical extracts. Also, growing attention on certifying regulatory compliances associated with environmental sustainability can impede the efficacy of the technology. To overcome these complications, in 2017, researchers from News Medical Life-sciences swayed towards culture model development which can be used for initial treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) which is considered to be the major cause for vision loss and is more prevalent in elderly people.

The cell culture technology application has enhanced to the extent where the orthodox manual small scale production and cultures handling is not enough to surpass the demand for new age production. . This has led to the growth of computerized large-scale cell culture processes capable of fabricating high throughput cell cultures in larger quantities with excellent purity. Few other factors spurring the growth includes rise in life sciences research, cell based technology advancement, cumulative cell based production, and mounting demand of cell based therapies. Though, extensive cost involvement in cell culture research, lack of awareness for diagnosis technologies, and high contamination risks may hinder the market growth. Furthermore, optimization & handling of cell-based protocol in vitro studies will defies the market growth.

Market Segments:

Broadly, the market has been segmented on the basis of products and application. The product segment is further bifurcated into consumables and instrument segment. Consumables segment includes media, reagents, and sera, while instrument segment includes incubators, pipetting instruments, culture systems, centrifuges, cryostorage equipment and biosafety equipment. Based on application segment, cell culture technology has various applications in cancer research, drug development, biopharmaceuticals, vaccine production, tissue culture & engineering, gene therapy, and toxicity testing.

Culture Systems segment holds the significant share in 2015

Cell culture media segment is expected to have brisk development owing to growing trend for Animal Derived Component Free (ADCF) media. Technical innovations in functionality & designs of cell culture devices and firm recognition for mechanized culture methods by various prominent players are key aspects encouraging the growth of instruments segment.

Culture systems segment is projected to contribute majorly as the devices in the segment have fundamental impact to any cell culture technology. Culture systems include culture plates, T-flasks, culture bags, bioreactors, roller bottles, and centrifuges. Furthermore, spheroid development and complex bioreactors advancement has provided several opportunities for introducing 3-D cell cultures contrasting to the traditional 2-D cell cultures.

Biopharmaceuticals segment is expected to generate major revenue in the application segment followed by vaccines production owing to mass culture of animal cells, particularly mammalian for viral vaccines and biotechnological products.

By Key Players:

Prominent participants of the cell culture technology include Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Corning, Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC, Promocell, General Electric, Eppendorf and Becton, Lonza, and Dickinson & Company. The industry players are majorly focused in the development of 3D cell culture methods that are considered to be the improved version of two dimensional cell cultured methods which is further expected to propel the development and growth of the industry globally.

By Regional Analysis:

North America holds largest share in overall market

North America dominates the global cell culture market share owing to the instant development of automated cell culture processes, and rise in stem cell therapy application. Cell culture technology has major application in Canadian & U.S. life science laboratories majorly for cellular expression, cultivating monoclonal antibodies, pluripotent stem cell research and cryobanking responsible for more than one third revenue generation.

In Asia Pacific region, particularly in Japan, automatic single cell examination and segregation systems for advanced stem cell therapies are also projected to spur the cell culture market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing investments in pharmaceutical and healthcare sector and growing support from non-government and government bodies is also anticipated to boost the industry growth.

