Global Soft Drink Packaging Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Amcor Limited, Crown Holdings, Inc., AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Group Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak International S.A., Allied Glass Containers, Bemis Company Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc. and Mondi Group are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Soft drinks Packaging Market.

Soft drinks Packaging Market -Overview

Soft drinks are non-alcoholic drinks, including CSDs, juices and concentrates, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee, and functional drinks. The proper packaging of soft drinks provide product support, external environment protection, and tamper resistance.

The demand for soft drinks is increasing globally owing to factors such as Increasing population, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income had led to increase in demand for soft drinks products across the world. Efficient packaging solutions offer benefits like ease of use, disposability and enhanced user experience. These benefits has led to growth in demand of packaging solutions for soft drinks segment.

Majority of the soft drinks packaging is done in cans. Refillable PET bottles are also very popular for packaging of soft drinks. In many parts of the world, recycling is considered important due to which many soft drink cans and bottles include a deposit. To ensure that the empty bottles are refunded, the reverse vending machines are installed at the entrances of most supermarkets. Increasing disposable income of middle income group, rapid urbanization and packaging innovations are the key factors driving the soft drink packaging market.

Soft drinks Packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

The global soft drinks packaging market is extremely competitive due to the presence of many vendors involved in the packaging of soft drinks. Many new vendors are emerging in the market, but it is difficult for them to compete with international vendors in terms of features, functions, and services. The competition in the global market is expected to intensify with increase in product extensions, innovations in technology, an increase in product extensions, and mergers and aquisitions.

Soft drinks Packaging Market – Segmentation

The Soft drinks Packaging Market can be segmented in to three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Material – Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard, and others

Segmentation by Type – Rigid packaging and Flexible Packaging

Segmentation by Application – Carbonated soft drinks, Functional drinks, Juices, and others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Soft drinks Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the growth of the global soft drinks packaging market owing to growing number of soft drinks consumers in the region. Large population base with increasing disposable income, low cost of production owing to the easy availability of inexpensive technical labor is expected to further drive the soft drinks market in the region.

The emergence of local players across different countries in the region is leading to an increase in competition among global manufacturers. Adoption of Innovative packaging presents many opportunities for the manufactures to increase their foothold across the globe.

